Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Who Else Is Doubling Down On Cell Tower REITs?

Aug. 08, 2023 7:00 AM ETAmerican Tower Corporation (AMT), CCI22 Comments
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Real estate investment trusts offer steady dividend payments and are often considered "boring" compared to tech-focused companies.
  • Cell tower REITs, data center REITs, and industrial/warehouse REITs offer more stock price growth potential than traditional landlords.
  • American Tower and Crown Castle are two cell tower REITs that are currently underpriced and offer favorable risk/reward opportunities.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at iREIT on Alpha. Learn More »
Poker Chips

youngnova

Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are known for their steady, stable dividend payments.

Those payments tend to be higher than your average dividend company, mind you. But boiled down to their basics, REITs nonetheless offer dividend stocks.

Which puts them

Sign Up For A FREE 2-Week Trial

Join iREIT on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREIT, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, Builders, Asset Managers, and we added Prop Tech SPACs to the lineup.

We recently added an all-new Ratings Tracker called iREIT Buy Zone to help members screen for value. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

Graphical user interface, text Description automatically generated


And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus my FREE book.

This article was written by

Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
111.13K Followers
Leader of iREIT on Alpha
The #1 Service for Safe and Reliable REIT Income

Brad Thomas is the CEO of Wide Moat Research ("WMR"), a subscription-based publisher of financial information, serving over 168,000 investors around the world. WMR has a team of experienced multi-disciplined analysts covering all dividend categories, including REITs, MLPs, BDCs, and traditional C-Corps.

The WMR brands include: (1) iREIT on Alpha (Seeking Alpha), and (2) The Dividend Kings (Seeking Alpha), and (3) Wide Moat Research. He is also the editor of The Forbes Real Estate Investor

Thomas has also been featured in Barron's, Forbes Magazine, Kiplinger’s, US News & World Report, Money, NPR, Institutional Investor, GlobeStreet, CNN, Newsmax, and Fox. 

He is the #1 contributing analyst on Seeking Alpha in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022 (based on page views) and has over 110,000 followers (on Seeking Alpha). Thomas is also the author of The Intelligent REIT Investor Guide (Wiley) and is writing a new book, REITs For Dummies. 

Thomas received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business/Economics from Presbyterian College, and he is married with 5 wonderful kids. He has over 30 years of real estate investing experience and is one of the most prolific writers on Seeking Alpha. To learn more about Brad visit HERE.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMT, CCI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (22)

Andrew Sather profile picture
Andrew Sather
Today, 8:22 AM
Analyst
Comments (257)
Recently backed up the truck with CCI, it’s now my # 1 and almost 15% of my portfolio. I agree with you the ST is murky, but often that’s what creates the blood in the streets. The core biz has much LT compounding potential.
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 8:25 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (72.56K)
@Andrew Sather Thank you for reading and commenting. Agreed,

"The core biz has much LT compounding potential."
MBraze profile picture
MBraze
Today, 8:11 AM
Comments (196)
Towering debt with antennas attached.
d
dlarson1000
Today, 8:08 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (119)
In this article the author states that Analysts are forecasting actual DECLINES in FFO for CCI in both 2024 and 2025, while he then concludes that his "conservative" model predicts 25% annual returns for CCI investors going forward. This would not be my definition of "conservative" forecasting. The base case should begin by informing readers that CCI is down this year because FFO is flat--they simply are not growing, and MR Market does not pay high multiples for companies whose profits are flat with little expectation for a turnaround--especially in times where Risk Free Rates are high and expected to remain high for some time. The author presents no substantial argument other than a graph to support his predictions that 2024 will be a great for its investors as CCI's FFO slides once again. This is not my definition of conservatism. Facts to support conclusions would be better than graphs when readers' money is on the line.
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 8:15 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (72.56K)
@dlarson1000

First, off I used AFFO, not FFO...

"CCI has generated solid growth in years’ past, however, analysts are forecasting negative growth of -3% in 2024 and -1% in 2025."

I also stated that,

"Analysts forecast AMT to grow AFFO per share by 8% in 2024 and 8% in 2025 (another key differentiator with CCI as I will discuss below) versus +4.3%/-1.5% for SBA Communications/CCI."

Why do you think I included this in the article?

I wanted readers to know that CCI is not expected to grow near-term.

What else can I say?

Your comments are always perplexing to me....

Not sure of your agenda....

Mine is to educate, inform, and invest...

By the way, it's also my money on the line ;)

All the best
bwaybandit profile picture
bwaybandit
Today, 8:03 AM
Comments (33)
Added CCI and AMT last week. Like any investment, have to know when to get in and when to get out. Good article @Brad Thomas
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 8:07 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (72.56K)
@bwaybandit Thank you.

Stay tuned for the iREIT® masterclass

seekingalpha.com/...
b
boog3
Today, 8:02 AM
Comments (819)
Have enough CCI. Loading AMT. With T-Mobile had 5 g all around me. Not at my house. Couple of days ago a crane put something on top of the water tower near me. I have 5 g now. Noticed a small cell on a Main Street. Walk past CCI fiber and Uniti fiber everyday. Wish I could upload pics.
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 8:07 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (72.56K)
@boog3 Thanks for sharing... You can post pictures at iREIT on Alpha chat... try our 2-week free trial out seekingalpha.com/...

All the best
p
pachamama
Today, 7:51 AM
Comments (479)
Compounding is great.
Withholding taxes on these dividends not.
While inflation rate devaluation of the usd probably is higher then the dividend..

Perhaps us investors might be interested but for the rest of the world just stay away.
Rustin Geezer profile picture
Rustin Geezer
Today, 7:38 AM
Comments (119)
I guess I could start nibbling around cell towers . Im getting board with utilities and AI bubbles.
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 7:39 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (72.56K)
@Rustin Geezer Good idea!

Thanks for reading and commenting.

Stay tuned for the iREIT® masterclass

seekingalpha.com/...
J
JG in IR
Today, 7:28 AM
Comments (81)
Be carefull here in catching a falling knife. Musk's Starlink is a game changer in this space and might lead to the end of cell towers. I sold out of my AMT and CCI stocks luckily for me not at a loss as I have them a few years. Just a thought
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 7:38 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (72.56K)
@JG in IR

"...satellites in terms of speeds, interference, a number of different technical ways is still not going to be able to replicate the kind of experience that we enjoy using a handset being delivered over a terrestrial 150 foot tower." AMT CEO

Thanks for reading and commenting.

Coming soon iREIT® masterclass: seekingalpha.com/...
A
Arimnestos
Today, 7:28 AM
Premium
Comments (2.21K)
Very long AMT and moderately so with CCI. I like the tower focus more so than data centers or small cells. Optimistic long term and would consider adding to CCI below 100 and AMT below 180.
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 7:35 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (72.56K)
@Arimnestos Good luck and thanks for reading and commenting.
E
EZLIVIN
Today, 7:19 AM
Comments (272)
Through RQI I am doubling down on the REIT sector, including cell towers.
I like the steady monthly distribution, currently reinvesting to increase income.
Income investor.
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 7:28 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (72.56K)
@EZLIVIN Nice job!

Check out my weekend blog ( iREIT® masterclass )

seekingalpha.com/...

All the best
r
rammbler65
Today, 7:11 AM
Premium
Comments (964)
I've been buying CCI. I am a little puzzled by its drop so far.
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 7:13 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (72.56K)
@rammbler65 The sector is oversold. CCI is the deep value play.... AMT has better near-term growth potential.

Coming soon iREIT® masterclass

seekingalpha.com/...
Bill Whalen profile picture
Bill Whalen
Today, 7:07 AM
Comments (177)
Added 50 shares yesterday. Thanks for verification.
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 7:11 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (72.56K)
@Bill Whalen Nice job. Thanks for reading and commenting.

Coming soon iREIT® masterclass

seekingalpha.com/...
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.