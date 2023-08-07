Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Is It Time To Load Up On UCO?

Andrew Hecht
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Crude oil prices have turned higher and could potentially reach triple digits, with a technical breakout indicating higher prices.
  • The US Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) is at a four-decade low, limiting the administration's ability to combat rising oil prices.
  • Factors such as production cuts by Saudi Arabia, the war in Ukraine, and declining inventories support higher oil prices in the coming weeks.
Oil field site, in the evening, oil pumps are running, The oil pump and the beautiful sunset reflected in the water

zhengzaishuru

Crude oil remains the energy commodity that powers the world. While the U.S. and Europe address climate change with support for alternative and renewable fuel sources, China and India, the world’s most populous countries, continue to depend on fossil fuels for power. Moreover, while the number of

Andrew Hecht
Comments (3)

Forecaster 2014
Forecaster 2014
Today, 5:01 PM
Comments (302)
You like to point fingers at the Biden Administration for failing to fill the SPR in a timely manner, according to an ex post facto timetable. You failed to mention the various consequences of Congress' failing to increase Federal borrowing in a timely way. We are seeing those consequences now -- in the form of serious questions about US Credit Worthiness and the value of the US Dollar.

And the clowns are ready to do it again.
www.brookings.edu/...
Andrew Hecht
Andrew Hecht
Today, 5:04 PM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (1.58K)
@Forecaster 2014 How utterly defensive...facts are facts
M
MAP&TPC
Today, 4:31 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (126)
$$$$$$ to be made. Thank you Andrew. Very helpful analysis.
