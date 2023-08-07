zhengzaishuru

Crude oil remains the energy commodity that powers the world. While the U.S. and Europe address climate change with support for alternative and renewable fuel sources, China and India, the world’s most populous countries, continue to depend on fossil fuels for power. Moreover, while the number of EVs on the road is rising, most cars on U.S. and European roads depend on gasoline, an oil product, for fuel.

Nearby NYMEX crude oil futures fell from $130.50 per barrel, the highest price since 2008, in March 2022 to $63.57 per barrel at the May 2023 low. Since May, crude oil’s price has turned higher, and eclipsing a critical technical resistance level could mean higher prices, and a move to triple digits is on the horizon. The Bloomberg Ultra Crude Oil 2X ETF (NYSEARCA:UCO) turbocharges returns when crude oil prices move to the upside.

NYMEX crude oil futures-close to a technical breakout

On Aug. 7, nearby NYMEX crude oil futures prices traded to an $83.30 per barrel high.

Ten-Year NYMEX WTI Crude Oil Futures Chart (Barchart)

As the 10-year chart highlights, the continuous contract NYMEX crude oil prices have been in a bearish trend of lower highs and lower lows since reaching a 14-year high at $130.50 per barrel in March 2022. The most recent lower high was $83.53 per barrel in April 2023. A move above that price would end the bearish pattern and could cause trend-following buyers to descend on the crude oil market.

SPR at a four-decade low

As of July 28, the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve stood at 346.8 million barrels. In late 2021, the SPR held over 600 million barrels.

When Russia invaded Ukraine, oil prices spiked higher. The Biden administration addressed soaring oil and oil product prices by releasing and selling unprecedented SPR crude oil supplies to cap prices and send them lower. The strategy sent crude oil below $64 per barrel at the May 2023 low.

In October 2022, the administration published a Fact Sheet, stating, “its intent to use SPR repurchases to add to global crude oil demand at times when the price of West Texas Intermediate - WTI - crude oil is at or below about $67 to $72 per barrel.”

Three-Year Weekly NYMEX WTI Crude Oil Futures Chart (Barchart)

The weekly chart shows crude oil prices fell into and below the administration’s target range in March, May, and June 2023. Meanwhile, the administration continued to sell crude oil during the period, causing the SPR to drop to a four-decade low.

The administration missed a golden buying opportunity with WTI crude oil prices above $80 per barrel on Aug. 7. As prices moved into a short-term bullish trend, the SPR’s low level means the administration does not have the same ammo to combat rising oil prices if they rise to $100 per barrel or higher. Time will tell if the price action over the past months was a missed opportunity.

The reasons for rising oil prices

The following factors have caused WTI crude oil prices to rise from the May $63.57 per barrel low over the past weeks:

Saudi Arabia: Last week, Saudi Arabia extended its production cuts into September, pushing the price of WTI and Brent crude oil futures higher.

Last week, Saudi Arabia extended its production cuts into September, pushing the price of WTI and Brent crude oil futures higher. Russia : As the war in Ukraine continues to rage, Russia is using crude oil supplies and prices as an economic weapon against countries supporting Ukraine. Moreover, crude oil revenues are funding Russia’s war effort. Russia is the most influential non-OPEC member, cooperating with the cartel on production policy and strengthening ties with Saudi Arabia. The Russian-Saudi relationship favors higher crude oil prices.

: As the war in Ukraine continues to rage, Russia is using crude oil supplies and prices as an economic weapon against countries supporting Ukraine. Moreover, crude oil revenues are funding Russia’s war effort. Russia is the most influential non-OPEC member, cooperating with the cartel on production policy and strengthening ties with Saudi Arabia. The Russian-Saudi relationship favors higher crude oil prices. China and India : China and India are significant crude oil-consuming countries. China has been moving toward pricing its petroleum requirements in non-dollar terms. The bifurcation of the world’s nuclear powers and the potential of a BRICs currency challenges the dollar’s position as the world’s reserve currency. As the U.S. dollar’s dominant role in cross-border trade decreases, oil and other commodity prices will likely rise.

: China and India are significant crude oil-consuming countries. China has been moving toward pricing its petroleum requirements in non-dollar terms. The bifurcation of the world’s nuclear powers and the potential of a BRICs currency challenges the dollar’s position as the world’s reserve currency. As the U.S. dollar’s dominant role in cross-border trade decreases, oil and other commodity prices will likely rise. The dollar : The U.S. dollar index declined from a two-decade 114.745 high in September 2022 to below the 102 level as of Aug. 7. The dollar index probed below the psychological 100 level over the past weeks. A falling dollar supports higher commodity prices, and crude oil is no exception.

: The U.S. dollar index declined from a two-decade 114.745 high in September 2022 to below the 102 level as of Aug. 7. The dollar index probed below the psychological 100 level over the past weeks. A falling dollar supports higher commodity prices, and crude oil is no exception. Inventories : The American Petroleum Institute and U.S. Energy Information Administration reported declines of 15.4 million and 17.0 million crude oil barrels for the week ending July 28. Falling inventories support higher crude oil and oil product prices.

: The American Petroleum Institute and U.S. Energy Information Administration reported declines of 15.4 million and 17.0 million crude oil barrels for the week ending July 28. Falling inventories support higher crude oil and oil product prices. U.S. energy policy: U.S. energy policy under the Biden Administration continues to support alternative and renewable fuel sources while inhibiting the production and consumption of fossil fuels.

These factors support higher oil prices over the coming weeks and months. If prices continue to rise, the U.S. SPR’s low level means the administration cannot release crude oil into the market to suppress prices without allowing the strategic reserves to fall to a dangerously low level.

The trend is always your best friend

More than a few fundamental factors support WTI crude oil futures at the $82 per barrel level. The potential for a significant rally increases when fundamentals and technical aspects line up.

Six-Month NYMEX WTI Crude Oil Futures Chart (Barchart)

The chart of the active September WTI crude oil futures contract shows the nearly 30% rally from the May 4 $64.21 low to the most recent Aug. 7 $83.30 high. After consolidating between $70 and $75 per barrel throughout May and June, crude oil took off on the upside in July and continued to make higher highs in early August. The trend is always your best friend in any market, and crude oil’s path of the least resistance has been higher over the past weeks, posting six consecutive weekly gains.

UCO turbocharges returns in a bullish crude oil market

The most direct route for a risk position in WTI crude oil is the Chicago Mercantile Exchange’s futures and futures options. If crude oil breaks above the $83.53 resistance and a herd of buyers flock to the market, the Bloomberg Ultra Crude Oil 2X ETF (UCO) could be an alternative to the futures market or other ETF products as it provides leverage.

At $30.97 per share, UCO had over $738.3 million in assets under management. UCO trades an average of over 2.26 million shares daily and charges a 0.95% management fee. UCO’s fund profile states:

Fund Profile for the UCO ETF Product (Seeking Alpha)

As of July 31, 2023, UCO’s top holdings included:

Top Holdings of the UCO ETF Product (Seeking Alpha)

September NYMEX crude oil futures rose 29.7% from the May low to the August high.

Nine-Month Chart of the UCO ETF (Barchart)

The chart shows that UCO moved 47.2% higher from $21.41 on May 4 to $31.52 per share on Aug. 4. While UCO delivered less than double the percentage rise in the September futures, it provided a leveraged return. The drawbacks of UCO are:

While crude oil trades around the clock, UCO only trades during U.S. stock market operating hours. Therefore, UCO can miss highs or lows when the stock market is closed.

UCO’s leverage means it suffers from time decay. When WTI crude prices remain stable or fall, UCO loses value and underperforms the futures on a percentage basis.

UCO is a short-term trading tool that can enhance returns if crude oil prices continue increasing over the coming days and weeks. Fundamental and technical factors point to higher oil prices in early August 2023.