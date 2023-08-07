Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

The 1-Minute Market Report August 5, 2023

Erik Conley profile picture
10.29K Followers

Summary

  • After making a new 2023 high on Monday, the market sold off for the next four days.
  • The best performer last week was Volatility, as investors were concerned by the Fitch downgrade.
  • The market made another new high for 2023 on Monday. For the rest of the week, it was all downhill.

business time and working hours for financial and money office.

coffeekai/iStock via Getty Images

Originally posted on August 5, 2023

In this week's issue of the 1-Minute Market Report, I examine the asset classes, sectors, equity groups, ETFs, and stocks that led the market lower, and which market segments bucked the trend by moving up.

This article was written by

Erik Conley profile picture
10.29K Followers
Trader, analyst & portfolio manager, from 1975 - 2001. Former head of equity trading at Northern Trust Co. in Chicago. Now a private investor, founder of a nonprofit investor advocacy firm, and private investing coach. It gives me great satisfaction to teach retail investors the same skills and strategies that I used with my high net worth clients as a private wealth manager. It may be a cliche, but giving something back to the community is more rewarding to me than helping very rich people get even richer.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.