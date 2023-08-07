Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
CLP Holdings Limited (CLPHY) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 07, 2023 3:30 PM ETCLP Holdings Limited (CLPHY), CLPHF
CLP Holdings Limited (OTCPK:CLPHY) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 7, 2023 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Marissa Wong - Director, Investor Relations

Richard Lancaster - Chief Executive Officer

Nicolas Tissot - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Evan Li - HSBC

Pierre Lau - Citibank

Ken Liu - UBS

Robert Koh - Morgan Stanley

Marissa Wong

Good afternoon, everybody, and welcome to CLP's 2023 Interim Results Briefing. My name is Marissa Wong, Director of Investor Relations, and I'm joined today by Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Richard Lancaster and Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Nicolas Tissot.

We lodged our 2023 interim results announcement with the Hong Kong Exchange at around midday today. That announcement in addition to this presentation are now available on our website. This briefing is also being recorded and will be available on our website a little bit later.

Before we begin, please remember to read the disclaimer on slide two. And for today's agenda, we'll follow our usual practice and hear from Richard on CLP overview and strategic outlook and Nicolas on financial results. This will be followed by a Q&A session.

With that, I will now hand over to Richard to commence the briefing. Thank you, Richard.

Richard Lancaster

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to our 2023 interim results presentation. Our first half performance demonstrated strength across the group that position us well for the year.

First, we delivered a solid and stronger financial performance, which is especially pleasing given the headwinds that we faced last year in Australia, and this is a testament to the need to constantly adapt to a fast changing energy landscape. Hong Kong's performance was again dependable as was the nuclear earnings in Mainland China.

EnergyAustralia showed signs of progressive initial recovery in a less volatile market environment and

