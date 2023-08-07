Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) Presents at the KeyBanc Technology Leadership Brokers Forum (Transcript)

Aug. 07, 2023 4:05 PM ETArista Networks, Inc. (ANET)
SA Transcripts profile picture
139.46K Followers

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) KeyBanc Technology Leadership Forum August 8, 2023 1:00 PM ET

Company Participants

John McCool - EVP of Engineering and Operations, Chief Platform Officer

Liz Stine - Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Tom Blakey - Keybanc Capital Markets

Tom Blakey

Well, thank you everybody for joining us. My name is Tom Blakey, Infrastructure, Technology, and Software Analyst here at KeyBanc. And we're grateful to have John McCool here from Arista. He is the EVP of Engineering and Operations, and also the Chief Platform Officer, with Liz Stine from Investor Relations who is going to monitor here in the front row.

So, thank you very much for joining us, John and Liz. I just wanted to start off, because I think you know from Chief Platform Officer, maybe just a minute. What does that entail?

John McCool

Sure. I’m going to have to stand Tom, because you're standing, right.

Tom Blakey

I have a list of all your responsibilities.

John McCool

So Chief Platform Officer, I have really two domains. One is hardware development, so all our new products, and then manufacturing and supply chain. So effectively, I get to see products from inception and concept, and then all the way through production and build out.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Tom Blakey

Excellent. Well, I just want to jump in. We're asking all of our companies at the conference here to try to get some sort of semblance of the macro. With how things ended at the end of last year, macro softness and things kind of – spending has gotten a little softer. We are speaking specifically, I guess the enterprise, related to your cloud business, but as we go into the second half here, just generally speaking, what does the business kind of update in terms of from the beginning of this year to the second half of this

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.