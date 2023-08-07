Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Delek US Holdings, Inc. (DK) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 07, 2023 4:12 PM ETDelek US Holdings, Inc. (DK)
Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 7, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Rosy Zuklic - VP, IR

Avigal Soreq - President and CEO

Joseph Israel - EVP, Operations

Mark Hobbs - EVP, Corporate Development

Reuven Spiegel - EVP and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Manav Gupta - UBS

Matthew Blair - Tudor, Pickering, Holt

Nicolette Slusser - Goldman Sachs

Doug Leggate - Bank of America

Ryan Todd - Piper Sandler

Roger Read - Wells Fargo

Paul Cheng - Scotiabank

Jason Gabelman - Cowen

Operator

Good morning and welcome to the Delek US Holdings Second Quarter earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please also note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Rosy Zuklic, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Rosy Zuklic

Good morning and welcome to the Delek US second quarter earnings conference call. Participants on today's call will include Avigal Soreq, President and CEO; Joseph Israel, EVP, Operations; Reuven Spiegel, EVP and Chief Financial Officer; Mark Hobbs, EVP, Corporate Development.

Today's presentation material can be found on the Investor Relations section of the Delek US website. Slide two contains our Safe Harbor statement regarding forward-looking statements. We'll be making forward-looking statements during today's call. These statements risk involve risk and uncertainty that may cause actual results to differ materially from today's comments. Factors that could cause actual results to differ are included here as well as in our SEC filings. The company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

I will now turn the call over to Avigal for opening remarks.

Avigal Soreq

Good morning and thank you for joining us today. During the second

