Bloom Energy: Outlook Could Prove Aggressive Following Disappointing Q2 Results

Aug. 07, 2023
Summary

  • Last week, leading stationary power generation system provider Bloom Energy Corporation reported mediocre first-quarter results, with revenues and earnings per share coming in below consensus expectations.
  • The ongoing requirement to replace underperforming Bloom Energy Servers in the field has caused service gross margins to deteriorate substantially.
  • While substantially improved from the abysmal first quarter performance, free cash flow for the quarter was negative again, thus bringing total H1 cash outflows to an eye-catching $407.3 million.
  • Despite Bloom Energy's disappointing Q2 margin and cash flow performance as well as stated expectations for margins to improve just "slightly" in the current quarter, management reiterated the company's ambitious full-year projections.
  • At least in my opinion, Bloom Energy Corporation's less-than-stellar second quarter and H1/2023 performance might set the company up for missing out on full-year margin and cash flow targets very similar to last year. At this point, I would advise investors to avoid the shares until the company starts delivering on its ambitious projections.

I have previously covered Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE), so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

Last week, leading stationary power generation system provider Bloom Energy Corporation reported mediocre second

Comments (3)

Tambo210
Today, 6:04 PM
'Last week, leading stationary power generation system provider Bloom Energy Corporation reported mediocre first-quarter results, with revenues and earnings per share coming in below consensus expectations.'
@Henrik Alex ...don't you mean second-quarter?
rpete737
Today, 5:42 PM
I continue to be disappointed with the stock. Not sure if questionable finances are in play, or just a very new and difficult business to get running. They seem to have a good order book, but continue to under deliver.
Jack.Bolander
Today, 5:20 PM
Agreed. BE represents the difficulties facing this sector.
