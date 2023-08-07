jittawit.21

A Quick Take On Vitro Biopharma

Vitro Biopharma, Inc. (VTRO) has filed to raise $10 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an amended S-1/A registration statement.

The firm is developing stem cell-based treatments for Pitt-Hopkins syndrome and long COVID.

VTRO is still at a preclinical stage of development, so the IPO is ultra-high-risk.

My opinion on the IPO is to Sell.

Vitro Biopharma Overview And Market

Denver, Colorado-based Vitro was founded to develop its AlloRx Stem Cell therapy platform that creates drug candidates from "culture-expanded mesenchymal stem cells sourced from the Wharton's jelly of umbilical cords."

Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer Christopher Furman, who has been with the firm since July 2022 and was previously Managing Director at Virtus Investment Partners.

The firm's pipeline includes treatments for Pitt-Hopkins syndrome [PTHS] and post-acute sequelae to SARs-CoV-2 [PASC].

The company expects to begin FDA-authorized trials in late 2023 or early 2024, delaying a previous estimate by one year.

Below is the current status of the company’s drug development pipeline:

Company Pipeline (SEC)

Vitro has booked fair market value investment of $29.8 million in equity, debt and convertible debt as of April 30, 2023 from investors.

According to a 2022 market research report by Science Daily, the market for treatment for Pitt Hopkins syndrome is difficult to determine, as "only about 500 cases of the syndrome have been reported worldwide since it was first described by Australian researchers in 1978."

The report indicated that "some estimates suggest that there could be more than 10,000 cases in the United States alone."

The research report also stated that the UNC School of Medicine has shown that gene therapy may be able to "prevent or reverse many deleterious effects" of the disorder.

Major competitive vendors that provide or are developing related treatments include:

Athersys

BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics

Celularity

Corestem

Fate Therapeutics

Longeveron

Medipost

Pluristem Therapeutics

SanBio Co

Stemedica Cell Technologies

The company is also pursuing treatments for other, larger potential market opportunities.

Financial Status

Below are the company’s financial results for the periods indicated:

Statement Of Operations (SEC)

As of April 30, 2023, the company had $251,720 in cash and $7.3 million in total liabilities, a sharp reduction in cash and a substantial increase in liabilities from the period ending April 30, 2022.

Vitro’s IPO Details

VTRO intends to sell approximately 1.8 million shares of common stock at a proposed midpoint price of $5.50 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $10 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

No existing or potentially new shareholders have indicated an interest in purchasing shares at the IPO price.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO (excluding underwriter options) would approximate $31.4 million.

The float to outstanding shares ratio (excluding underwriter options) will be approximately 27.15%. A figure under 10% is generally considered a "low float" stock which can be subject to significant price volatility.

Management says the firm qualifies as an "emerging growth company" as defined by the 2012 JOBS Act and may elect to take advantage of reduced public company reporting requirements; prospective shareholders would receive less information for the IPO and, in the future, as a publicly-held company within the requirements of the Act.

The company also claims to be a "smaller reporting company," meaning it may be exempt from the more stringent financial reporting requirements before and after an IPO. For a non-exhaustive comparison of emerging growth company requirements and smaller reporting company reporting and related requirements, view a summary here.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

approximately $3.8 million to fund clinical preparation activities for AlloRx Stem Cell therapy for the treatment of PTHS through initiation and completion of our planned Phase 1/2a clinical trial, and receipt of safety, dosing/tolerability and efficacy in dosing data therefrom, and through initiation and completion of any subsequent Phase 2b/3 clinical trial, and receipt of dosing/tolerability and efficacy data therefrom; approximately $2.3 million to fund, together with our existing cash and any additional funds received upon the exercise for cash of our outstanding warrants, clinical preparation activities for AlloRx Stem Cell therapy for the treatment of Long COVID through initiation and completion of our planned Phase 1/2a clinical trial, and receipt of safety, dosing/tolerability and efficacy in dosing data therefrom; approximately $0.2 million to fund pre-clinical activities for AlloRx Stem Cell therapy for the treatment of Lupus (SLE) through completion of our IND submission; approximately $0.05 million to fund pre-clinical activities for AlloRx Stem Cell therapy for the treatment of MS through completion of our IND submission; and the remainder, if any, for working capital and other general corporate purposes. Based on our current operating plan, we believe that our existing cash, together with the net proceeds from this offering, will be sufficient to meet our working capital and capital expenditure needs for at least the next 12 months. (Source - SEC.)

The firm’s equity compensation incentive plan currently provides for a total of 346,154 shares, or 5.06% of total outstanding shares immediately post-IPO.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

The company is not subject to any legal proceedings against it.

The sole listed underwriter of the IPO is ThinkEquity.

Commentary About Vitro Biopharma

VTRO is seeking public capital market funding to advance its pipeline of drug treatment candidates.

The firm’s lead candidates include treatments for Pitt Hopkins syndrome [PTHS] and post-acute sequelae to SARs-CoV-2 [PASC].

The company expects to begin FDA-authorized trials in late 2023 or early 2024.

The addressable market opportunity for treating Pitt Hopkins syndrome is likely very small, although the company is pursuing treatment candidates for other potentially larger markets such as long Covid.

Management hasn’t disclosed any major pharma firm collaboration relationships and the company’s investor syndicate does not include any well-known life science venture capital firms.

ThinkEquity is the sole underwriter and the three IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of negative (53.8%) since their IPO. This is a bottom-tier performance for all significant underwriters during the period.

Risks to the company’s outlook as a public company include the preclinical status of its entire drug candidate pipeline.

As for valuation expectations, management is asking IPO investors to pay an Enterprise Value of $31.4 million, which is well below the typical range for a mainline biotech company at IPO.

Vitro Biopharma, Inc. is still at a preclinical stage of development so the IPO is ultra-high-risk.

My opinion on the IPO is to Sell.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: August 8, 2023.