Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Lumen Technologies Q2 Earnings: Don't Panic

Jeremy LaKosh profile picture
3.31K Followers

Summary

  • Lumen Technologies recorded an operating loss of $8.4 billion in Q2 due to a goodwill impairment charge, but without the charge, the operating loss would have been a gain of $370 million.
  • The decline in revenue was primarily due to the sale of the ILEC business segment, and the divestiture of assets accounted for 72% of the revenue decline.
  • Lumen's cash flow was negatively impacted by a $938 million income tax payment for divestitures, but the company has enough liquidity to cover near-term debts.
Planet earth from the space at night . Global network concept

Nastco

Last week, Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) announced their second quarter earnings. The telecommunications company is pursuing a transition away from legacy telecom assets into more modern hardware and services. While the market reacted with heavy selling of the company shares, a

This article was written by

Jeremy LaKosh profile picture
3.31K Followers
About My Writing: I am currently focused on income investing through either common shares, preferred shares, or bonds.  I will occasionally break away and write about the economy at large or a special situation involving a company I've been researching in. I target two articles per week for publication on Monday and Tuesday.About My Background: Bachelors in history/political science, Masters in Business Administration with a specialization in Finance and Economics. I enjoy numbers. I have been investing since 2000. Professionally, I am the CEO of an independent living retirement community in Illinois.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I own Lumen Technologies bonds maturing in 2039.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

Landlord Investor profile picture
Landlord Investor
Today, 6:39 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (6.24K)
Any thoughts on the legal challenge from secured creditors?
news.bloomberglaw.com/...
u
ureal
Today, 6:21 PM
Comments (2.13K)
Informative article, thanks.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.