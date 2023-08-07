Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Future Prospects For Johnson & Johnson Following Strong Q2 Performance

Aug. 07, 2023 5:44 PM ETJohnson & Johnson (JNJ)
Summary

  • On July 20, Johnson & Johnson, the mastodon of the healthcare sector, released its financial results for the 2nd quarter of 2023.
  • However, those results were overshadowed by a federal judge's decision to dismiss a JNJ subsidiary's bankruptcy filing that sought to resolve thousands of lawsuits related to the talc crisis.
  • The total sales of Darzalex amounted to $2.43 billion for the second quarter of 2023, an increase of 22.4% compared to the previous year.
  • On June 6, 2023, Johnson & Johnson filed a sBLA seeking approval for Carvykti as a treatment for patients with RRMM who had previously received at least one prior line of therapy.
  • We continue our analytics coverage of Johnson & Johnson with a "hold" rating for the next 12 months.
женщина, используя талкум порошок

AndreyPopov/iStock via Getty Images

Less than two weeks after Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) released its Q2 2023 financial report, its investors were shocked that a federal judge had dismissed the company's second attempt to resolve thousands of lawsuits related to the

Comments (5)

Nathan Aisenstadt profile picture
Nathan Aisenstadt
Article Update Today, 5:52 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (743)
Greetings.

Thank you for reading our article and following us. We appreciate it. As promised, we began to publish an analysis of the companies from the list. We will post articles about Apple and PayPal in the next two days.

Thank you all again.
d
daviry2367
Today, 6:24 PM
Investing Group
Comments (2.7K)
A lot of good information here. Also unlike so many JNJ articles the potential catastrophic talc outcome was not ignored. The Plaintiff's Bar will turn up the volume after judge squashed the trust on the basis of JNJ not being under enough duress. The PB knows how to create financial duress through fraudulent activities. Watch-'em go. Time to step aside.
Searching for Awe profile picture
Searching for Awe
Today, 6:03 PM
Premium
Comments (302)
I’ve decided to exchange half of my J&J shares for KVUE. I like both companies and feel the 7% discount is attractive. I also like the idea of reducing my exposure to the domestic talc liability.
S
SUE2
Today, 6:26 PM
Comments (4.69K)
@Searching for Awe Far as KVUE The prospectus as I read it says they will tell you after the fact how many of your offered shares will be exchanged. It seems the plan is to spin off the consumer products. The talc liability. I do not claim to be an expert. Would not the talc be a consumer product? legal stuff. Bayer bought Monsanto. The suits over the Monsanto weed killer designed to work with their GMO seeds continues.
wam350 profile picture
wam350
Today, 5:55 PM
Comments (1.38K)
Have a full position with NO plans to sell so I'll be holding.
