UiPath - What's To Like

UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH) has enjoyed solid pedigree in the field of RPA (Robotic Process Automation), but rather than resting on its laurels, what we're seeing is an ongoing transition to that of a more comprehensive AI-powered business automation platform, with multi-dimensional capabilities. PATH's efforts to effectively embed AI, ML (machine learning), and NLP (Natural language processing) and create a holistic solution is rather fitting, as an overwhelming majority (69%) of c-Suite executives are now showing a predilection towards 'Intelligent automation' (IA). This growing interest in 'IA' shouldn't come as any great surprise when you consider the superior cost benefits in store, be it at the top line, the operating level, or employee productivity.

Investor Presentation

Accenture believes this trend will most keenly be embraced by large and older enterprises who will likely have the firepower to spend and the propensity to adopt automation at scale. PATH, as well, recognizes the merits of pivoting to these larger enterprises, and has, of late been devoting a higher density of its resources to these accounts. The results have been paying off with the company steadily growing its large customer client base every other quarter, i.e., customers >=$1m in ARR (Annualized revenue run-rate). Note that on an annual basis, these accounts have been growing at rates of roughly 49% over the past four quarters.

Earnings presentations

PATH management has also been doing very well to improve its margin profile of late. Previously, non-GAAP operating margins were negative or only in the single-digit threshold, but over the last couple of quarters, it has hit double-digit levels. For the year as a whole, PATH management expects to deliver a 3-4% improvement in margins. For context, note that PATH's long-term goal is to deliver consistent operating margins of +20% on a FY basis.

Earnings presentation

A potentially superior margin profile also puts PATH in a better space to engender great flow through at the operating cash level. After long periods of negative FCF, PATH has now started generating positive FCF, with management confirming that they would continue to generate positive FCF "every quarter for the remainder of the year" with an aggregate year-end target of $160m!

YCharts

Forward Growth Potential and Valuations

Some of PATH's critics may posit that a company doesn't deserve a $9bn market-cap when it has been deep in the red for a few years now. We can't argue with the lack of profitability, but it would also pay to not get overly fixated on the bottom line at this stage of the lifecycle when you're still getting solid enough topline growth.

Typically, when you're a giant with a massive revenue foundation within a certain pocket, you wouldn't quite be expected to grow at par with the market, as smaller competitors with lower revenue bases would be better positioned to top the growth charts. Yet, all things considered, PATH is still growing at rather healthy rates, which are almost on par with the industry growth rate.

For instance, If you look at the enterprise automation market, this is a market due to hit $40bn in a couple of years, growing at a pace of 20% YoY annually through FY25. Now, consider consensus estimates for PATH for that same period, and you're looking at a business that is poised to generate 19% CAGR (from the Jan 2023 year-ending base) through FY25, hardly a breadth away from the industry growth rate.

YCharts

We also think that for a high-growth company that will need ample funds to service its ambitions, there is a lot of merit in PATH maintaining a long-standing net cash position, with growth in its cash and STI (short-term investment) position trending up sequentially over the last three quarters.

YCharts

Thus, rather than only looking at the market-cap, we think investors should consider the enterprise value metric, which also makes allowances for its net cash merits. On a forward EV/Sales basis (sales two years out), PATH can now be picked up at just 4.82x, roughly in line with its average trading history multiple.

YCharts

Closing Thoughts - Is Path A Good Stock To Buy Now?

Those inexpensive forward valuations certainly lift PATH's allure as a potential rotational opportunity within the broad robotics and AI universe. The image below, which measures the strength of PATH and its peers from the BOTZ ETF, shows that PATH looks relatively oversold versus its peers, as the current relative strength (RS) ratio is over 60% off the mid-point of its range.

StockCharts

On PATH's weekly chart, we're also encouraged to note that the long-standing downtrend which kicked off with its listing period in April 2021 appears to have passed. The stock made a bottom around the $10 levels in October/November last year, and since then the price action appears to have largely flattened out, with some incremental bumps every now and then. What's also interesting to note is that the smart money appears to have deepened its stake in the stock (by roughly 6%), during this period of accumulation post-the bottom formation.

YCharts

Nonetheless, what we can also see is that PATH has been struggling to meaningfully break past the $18 levels, resulting in an intermediate trading range of $10-$18 levels.

Investing

At some stage, PATH may well break past and close beyond the $18 levels, but considering the failure to do so over multiple weeks, we think investors would be better served waiting for a pullback closer to the lower end of this range, where the reward to risk equation could be greater than or equal to 1x. At current levels of $16, the reward to risk is only at 0.33x; thus, for now, we rate the stock as a HOLD.