Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (BBSEY) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
139.46K Followers

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCPK:BBSEY) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 7, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Felipe Peres - Head of IR

Ullisses Assis - CEO

Rafael Sperendio - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Antonio Ruette - Bank of America

Tiago Binsfeld - Goldman Sachs

Guilherme Grespan - JPMorgan

Kaio Prato - UBS

Eduardo Nishio - Genial

William Barranjard - Itau BBA

Felipe Peres

[Abrupt Start]

…present the results of the second quarter of 2023. A few quick reminders before. This event is being recorded and has simultaneous translation into English. Those who wish to listen to the audio in English just click on the interpretation button at the bottom on the screen, if you want.

During this presentation, we will show the slides in Portuguese. If you want to send the questions, please click on the Q&A. To see the document in English, go to our Investor Relations website at the address that is here on the screen. Today with us, we have Mr. Ullisses Assis, CEO; and Rafael Sperendio, CFO and IRO.

Now I would like to give the floor to Mr. Assis, who is going to start the presentation.

Ullisses Assis

Thank you, Felipe. Good morning, everyone. It's a great pleasure to be here with you again to talk about the results of the second quarter and the first half of 2023.

I'm going to start the discussion, talking about our main numbers and our strategies and then Rafael is going to come in with a few more details. Felipe, please. So we closed the first quarter of 2023 with BRL3.7 billion in net income, which is 37% above the same period last year. And this number makes us very happy more than anything because it was really built on very solid basis, demonstrating the resilience of our company, our business growth that is strong

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.