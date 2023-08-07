Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) Presents at KeyBanc Technology Leadership Forum Conference (Transcript)

Aug. 07, 2023 5:12 PM ETON Semiconductor Corporation (ON)
SA Transcripts profile picture
139.47K Followers

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) KeyBanc Technology Leadership Forum Conference Call August 7, 2023 1:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Thad Trent - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Simon Keeton - Executive Vice President and General Manager, Power Solutions Group

Conference Call Participants

John Vinh - KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc.

John Vinh

Good morning, everybody. My name is John Vinh. I cover semis here at Keybanc Capital Markets. We are pleased to have Thad Trent, CFO; and Simon Keeton, EVP, GM of the Power Solutions Group from ON Semi. Welcome, guys.

Thad Trent

Thanks for just having us.

John Vinh

Thad, maybe just talking kind of big picture from a cycle perspective, it looks like you've successfully navigated to kind of a soft landing scenario here. I mean, however, there's still a lot of concern investors out there that maybe auto and industrials just haven't seen it and potentially it's the next shoe to drop. I'm just wondering if you could just comment on that. And then the other thing I think everyone is looking at is if you look at aggregate inventories on balance sheets and distributor balance sheets, we're all kind of running at all-time highs. So maybe help us square that?

Thad Trent

Yes. So I think what you really got to do is you got to break down our auto and industrial business further, right? Because that broad category doesn't really fit well. I think in our auto, we're over-indexed to EVs, ADAS, everything that's got a rapid growth rate on it. In industrial, we're being driven by alternative energy, some medical, things like that. Last year, mid last year, we saw consumer facing industrial gets soft, right? So I think it's similar to what others have seen. We've seen that go basically flat from that point forward. And I think it's been fairly stable. But the alternative energy grew 70% year-over-year.

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.