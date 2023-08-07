Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Warner Bros. Discovery Q2: Still Some Bleeding In Near Term

Aug. 07, 2023 6:20 PM ETWarner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD)DIS, NFLX, T, MAT1 Comment
Tech Stock Pros profile picture
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • We continue to be hold-rated on Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. post Q2 2023 earnings results as we continue to see lackluster revenue growth into 2024.
  • Consistent with our expectations, Warner Bros. Discovery’s ad revenue continues to be under pressure into 2024 due to macro headwinds tightening ad budgets; we don’t see ad revenue rebounding ahead of 2024.
  • We’re more constructive on Warner Bros. Discovery slashing debt and improving free cash flow; this quarter, free cash flow came in $1.7B ahead of previously estimated at under $1B range.
  • The stock is relatively flat since our hold rating in March, underperforming the S&P 500 by around 15%.
  • We think Warner Bros. Discovery will continue to experience financial underperformance in 2H23 and recommend investors stay on the sidelines for more attractive entry points into the stock.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Tech Contrarians get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

The huge Halloween"s Corn Maze in Pennsylvania, Poconos Region

Alex Potemkin/E+ via Getty Images

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) reported Q2 2023 earnings results last week, missing on both top and bottom lines; we remain hold-rated on the stock. We're more constructive on WBD's position after the company

Appreciate your interest in our tech coverage. If you want first-hand access to our analysis of software/hardware and semiconductor spaces, best ideas within the current macro backdrop, and our coveted research process, we hope you'll take a 2 week free trial of Tech Contrarians, our Investing Group service. The first wave of subscribers gets a significant lifetime discount on annual subscriptions after the 2 week free trial so we hope to see you in our group soon. 

This article was written by

Tech Stock Pros profile picture
7.46K Followers
Breaking down tech to keep you ahead of the curve
At Tech Stock Pros, we level the playing field for retail investors by providing the best-in-class research that is only accessible to institutional investors. We are the focal point where tech engineering and investment meet; that’s why we’ve launched our own Investing Group, Tech Contrarians. We started as engineers with years of experience at high-tech companies before earning an MBA. Since then, we’ve been top-ranked (Starmine Thomson Reuters, Factset, Institutional Investors) tech equity analysts at Wall Street bulges. We are objective in our assessment of the technologies involved and frequently take contrarian positions after a thorough investigation into the hype and conventional wisdom. We are your eyes into the market; we monitor and specialize in technology stocks from an industry-first approach to provide best-in-class investment research to retail investors.

https://twitter.com/techstockpros

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

U
User 8508101
Today, 6:38 PM
Premium
Comments (6)
Short is now painful. Time to cover while you can. Long WBD.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.