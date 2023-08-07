Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) KeyBanc Technology Leadership Forum Conference (Transcript)

Aug. 07, 2023 5:45 PM ETMicron Technology, Inc. (MU)
Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

KeyBanc Technology Leadership Forum Conference Call

August 7, 2023 11:00 ET

Company Participants

Samir Patodia - Investor Relations

Mark Murphy - Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

John Vinh - KeyBanc Capital Markets

John Vinh

Well, good morning, everybody. My name is John Vinh. I cover semis here at KeyBanc Capital Markets and we are pleased to have Mark Murphy, CFO; and Samir Patodia, IR, from Micron. Welcome, guys.

Mark Murphy

Thanks, John.

Samir Patodia

Thanks. Glad to be here.

John Vinh

Mark, maybe you can kind of kick us off by just kind of giving us an update of just demand trends that you're seeing across your key end markets for now.

Mark Murphy

Sure. Maybe I'll just start with a general opening, cover the market. So first, I would Safe Harbor. I'll be making forward-looking statements. Those statements have risks and uncertainties associated with them. I refer you to the risk factors disclosed in our public filings.

Our current quarter, actually August or fourth quarter, is tracking consistent with what we communicated in our June earnings call. Pricing and volume trends are generally consistent with our expectations. Growth is happening in bits and bytes across DRAM and NAND as we said it would sequentially. We continue to execute well and that's with both good cost and CapEx discipline.

On the outlook beyond the quarter, it's also -- there's no update from our June earnings call. Industry demand, we expect to increase through the calendar year. Customer inventories continue to improve. Supply cuts have been made across the industry and our call and subsequent calls in the industry have all pointed to continued supply discipline which is a positive. So the supply/demand balance is improving. Supply is slowing and demand continues

