Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

TLT: Asymmetric Risk-Reward With Liquidity

PopperTech profile picture
230 Followers

Summary

  • There are multiple ways to purchase treasuries and many factors determine the suitability of each.
  • The high liquidity of the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes it a compelling option when hedging is the primary goal.
  • The risk-return profile is asymmetrically positive due to bond math and the Federal Reserve mandates skewing potential interest rate changes.

Pure water drop

da-kuk/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

My last article proposed that long-term treasuries are currently attractive because of both their high yield and hedging characteristics. This article details this thesis further. Specifically, it discusses three different options for purchasing treasuries and describes scenarios when

This article was written by

PopperTech profile picture
230 Followers
PopperTech develops augmented intelligence software for investing

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TLT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.