Introduction

My last article proposed that long-term treasuries are currently attractive because of both their high yield and hedging characteristics. This article details this thesis further. Specifically, it discusses three different options for purchasing treasuries and describes scenarios when each might make sense. Then, it analyzes the features of the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) that enhance liquidity. Lastly, it demonstrates that the total return of long-term bonds is asymmetrical with respect to changes in interest rates and discusses why possible changes in interest rates are likely to be skewed downward.

Long-Term Treasury Investment Options

There are at least three different ways to purchase treasuries: 1) in the secondary market via a broker; 2) in the primary market via TreasuryDirect; 3) via a mutual fund or ETF. Each one may have advantages and disadvantages depending on such factors as: a) the tax status of the investment account; b) the individual tax circumstances of the investor; c) holding period; d) transaction costs; e) the amount invested; f) income requirements.

For those who plan to hold long-term treasuries to maturity, purchasing individual bonds in the secondary market may minimize expenses and taxes and maximize yield. Illiquid bonds with wide bid-ask spreads (off-the-run) tend to yield more than more recently issued liquid ones (on-the-run). The low coupons of bond issued over the last decade translates into low prices for these bonds now, and this leads to additional possible benefits. Income taxes on the market discount of a bond can be deferred until it matures. Also, low-coupon bonds have higher sensitivity to interest rates (duration) than higher coupon ones and have the potential to provide more hedging benefits if interest rates decrease during a market downturn.

However, purchasing an illiquid treasury in the secondary market has a few disadvantages. If the holder sells before maturity, then the wide bid-ask spread entails a high transaction cost. This may be exacerbated by turbulent market conditions. Also, bid-ask spreads tend to narrow based on the amount invested. Therefore, a large investment may be required to receive the best price.

For those who plan to hold long-term treasuries to maturity but want high coupon payments to supplement income, then buying individual bonds in the primary market via TreasuryDirect might make sense. The minimum purchase amount is $100 and noncompetitive bids receive the yield determined at auction. Plus, interest payments are tax deductible at the state and local level. However, the liquidity of recent issues eventually dissipates over time, and this approach suffers many of the same drawbacks as purchasing in the secondary market.

For those who want to purchase long-term treasuries for the hedging benefits, purchasing a mutual fund or ETF, such as TLT, in a tax advantaged account has tax benefits, low management fees, low required minimum investment, enhanced liquidity, and potentially lower transaction fees than holding treasuries directly. If an adverse economic outcome were to occur, the option to liquidate inexpensively without incurring income tax becomes valuable. The proceeds could then be invested in risky assets with depressed prices. The next section discusses how TLT product features support many of the previously mentioned desirable characteristics.

TLT Liquidity

TLT has net assets of over $40B invested exclusively in 37 treasury bonds, and this drives other desirable features such as low management fees, enhanced liquidity, low transaction fees, and a close relationship between the market value of the ETF and net asset value (NAV). As a result of the large asset base, to deter the entry of competitors, and compete against other investment alternatives, iShares charges a modest 15bp management fee, or 3.4% of the yield-to-maturity. The large number and diverse pool of investors who own the fund leads to high trading volume and 30-day average dollar volume was ~$3B over the past 30-days. In turn, this encourages market makers to lower the bid-ask spread of the ETF. 30-day median bid-ask spread was .01% of fund value. Authorized participants are large institutions, such as investment banks, that provide liquidity through arbitraging differences between NAV and market value. In part as a result of this enhanced liquidity, TLT usually trades at a slight premium to NAV.

In addition, the construction of the underlying index, the ICE U.S. Treasury 20+ Year Bond Index, enhances liquidity. As suggested by the name, the index tracks treasury bonds with 20+ years to maturity. Although there are differences in liquidity between off-the-run and on-the-run bonds, the large size of treasury issuances helps facilitate a large and active market for each bond. For example, the offering amount for the 30-year bond issued in May was $21B. Therefore, the fact that TLT and its underlying index only hold treasuries, as opposed to less liquid securities, helps ensure liquidity. The index is also market-weighted, and this contributes to liquidity in a few ways. First, the largest issuances are likely to have a large and diverse group of owners. Second, off-the-run bonds typically are priced at a discount and will be underweighted in the index. Third, ICE subtracts bonds purchased by the Federal Reserve from the amounts outstanding. This is effectively a float adjustment, and helps ensure the index reflects the securities available in the market. The way the ETF tracks the underlying index, using representative sampling, also has the potential to enhance liquidity. This means Blackrock Fund Advisors has some discretion over the securities included in the redemption basket. This could come in useful for mitigating market impact when transitioning bonds out of the fund and avoiding, or down-weighting, especially illiquid issues.

TLT Interest Rate Sensitivity

As a result of fiscal expansion during the pandemic, the US has issued large amounts of treasuries since 2020. This helps explain why the weighted average maturity of TLT is very high (25.5). During 2020, long-term rates fell close to 1%. This led to exceptionally low coupons on new issues for the next couple of years. The high weighted average maturity combined with low coupons means most long-term bond cash flows will occur far in the future. Discounted future cash flows determine bond prices. When cash flows are far in the future, the present value is extremely sensitive to changes in rates. Accordingly, TLT interest rate sensitivity is very high and duration, which is approximately the weighted average time of the cash flows, is 17 years.

As a rough estimate, a 1% increase in interest rates for a bond portfolio with a duration of 17 years results in a -17% return. If rates decline 1%, then the result is a 17% return. However, this does not consider the fact that bond duration increases when interest rates decline and returns correspondingly increase. When interest rates rise, bond duration falls and this leads to higher returns as well. Bond convexity corrects for this, and the correction is particularly large for long-term bonds. The convexity of TLT is 3.81, and the resulting positive adjustment is half of this amount for a 1% change in rates, or ~2%. Therefore, better estimates for a 1% increase and decrease in rates are -15% and 19%.

It is easy to envision a return to 2% long-term rates. At the beginning of 2022, the 30-year yield was below 2%, and it is foreseeable that it could reach that level again if a severe recession were to occur. However, it is more difficult to imagine 6% long-term rates. The long-term real yield as measured by 30-year treasury inflation protected securities (30YTIPS) is a little under 2%. As an approximation, expected long-term inflation is the difference between treasuries and TIPS of the same maturity, or about 2.5%. To reach 6% long-term rates, the real yield needs to rise, or long-term inflation expectation need to increase, or both. The real yield is already higher than it has been for over a decade. The Federal Reserve has a mandate to keep inflation to 2%, so long-term inflation expectations significantly above that seem far-fetched. Certainly, additional huge deficits from irresponsible fiscal policy could cause them. If other countries were to lose confidence in the US and drastically reduced their treasury holdings, then this level might be reached. Perhaps, another severe supply shock from a second pandemic or the war in Ukraine could lead to 6% rates.

However, I believe the current level of interest rates is unsustainable. Lending to consumers and small and medium businesses is already starting to contract. The longer interest rates stay elevated, the more treasury bonds will crowd out other forms of debt, and the worse the eventual contraction is likely to be. A severe recession seems much more likely than all the scenarios that would sustain elevated long-term rates. In summary, the probability of a large decrease in interest rates seems to outweigh the probability of a large increase. When combined with the bond math discussed above, the risk-return profile is asymmetrically positive.

Short-Term Thinking and Summary

In early August 2023, Fitch downgraded treasuries from AAA to AA+. This should surprise no one given the most recent debt ceiling debacle, the past and ongoing increases in debt, and the huge deficit. Afterwards, Bill Ackman announced that he betting against long-term treasuries using options. His investment thesis is that increased issuance will drive yields higher. This was not news either. On the same day of his announcement, 30-year yields spiked.

This short-term thinking and hysteria represent a buying opportunity. Those with an existing position can keep reinvesting the interest payments at higher rates, and the yield will be higher than the stated yield-to-maturity when the position was initiated. None of these short-term developments negate the thesis. In the medium term, the high yield, liquidity, and asymmetric risk-return profile of TLT make it compelling.