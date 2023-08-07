2 Economies, 1 More Interest Rate Hike

Galeanu Mihai

The terms I heard and read most after the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank (ECB) interest rate announcements were “ambiguity” and “flexibility” along with the ever-present “data dependent.”

The June core consumer price inflation rate, excluding food and energy was 4.8%. Though an improvement, it is nowhere near the desired FED 2% goal. For the week ending July 22, 2023, the unemployment initial claims data was 221,000 and the unemployment rate was 3.4%.

Today, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported nonfarm employment rose by 187,000 in July with the unemployment rate at 3.5%. Labor force participation was 62.6% for the fifth consecutive month. To gain post-COVID perspective, I looked back to 2019. At the end of 2019, the unemployment rate was 3.5% and labor force participation was 63%. The current economy in many ways is a reflection of 2019 except that the CPI-All Urban Consumers was 1.8% compared to 3% year-over-year in June 2023. The July report is expected on August 10th.

The latest JOLTS (Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey) report noted that U.S. job openings for June 30th fell 34,000 to 9.582 million. In comparison, the December 2019 JOLTS report showed 7.3 million job openings. This data leads me to the conclusion that the labor market remains historically tight. Thus, it is no surprise that average hourly earnings in June 2023 increased .4% to 4.4% for the previous twelve months. This is greater than the FED’s target of 3%-3.5%.

In summary, the data continues to contradict the expectation, that with higher interest rates comes significant higher unemployment.

Economist are looking ahead to the FED’s September 20 & 21 meeting. As I wrote in June, it was far too early to determine what the FED was going to do in September. It seems that given the lack of guidance, the unknowable probability of a September rate hike remains unchanged. And yet, I am beginning to believe that the FED will increase interest rates by .25% one more time before pausing. This is admittedly a minority opinion. If a hike does not occur in September, the pause will be characterized as an opportunity to continue to assess economic data before justifying a November hike due to inflation's refusal to bend to the FED’s will.

There will be opposing forces at work. Energy prices have begun to rise anew. OPEC Plus, specifically Saudi Arabia, is willing to continue production cuts in order to keep energy prices at what they consider a desirable minimum price.

Once the concern was winter. With climate change, summers are becoming an equal threat to energy security as air conditioning demand is overloading the energy grid and refineries are going temporarily offline. It is estimated that between 10%-20% of European households have air conditioning. This will change as summer heat continues to sizzle the population.

Labor activism seems on the rise, fueled by inflation, income and wealth inequality and by corporate profits distributed to stockholders, more so than workers. Supply chain disruptions due to labor strikes is a dual risk. Prices may temporarily rise while localized negative economic impact is realized. Just consider the extended impact of the Hollywood writers and actors strikes.

Student loan interest resumes on September 1, 2023, and repayment is scheduled to begin in October. Moody’s Analytics estimates that $70 billion a year will leave the economy. Just as inflation, the impact of renewed student debt repayment will not be evenly distributed.

Then there is the impact of current interest rates upon the fiscally insecure (credit cards, personal and auto loans). Currently, the federal poverty level is $14,580 for an individual and $30,000 for a family of four. According to the U.S. Census, 12.8% or 41.9 million Americans live below the poverty line. For many citizens, getting through the next day, week or month of living expenses is a constant stress. For such citizens, discretionary income is a fantastical concept. And they are not alone. According to a CNBC report from April 2023, 58% of Americans are living paycheck to paycheck.

As a result, I seem to weigh the lagging economic impact of rising interest rate upon the economy more seriously than current market chatter. I believe that even if a recession does not occur, a general slowdown is probable.

The economic profile I am suggesting is one of two economies. The data the FED focuses upon may justify another .25% rate hike. The realities of the majority of U.S. citizens argues that a slowdown is inevitable under current conditions.

This is not a pep talk. This is a reality check. If your goal is income generation, the concern should be real yields (nominal interest rate minus the inflation rate). It is admittedly difficult to forego short-term yields for long-term earnings stability. It is important to reconcile oneself to a perspective that eschews an all-or-nothing mentality.

For now, the probability that 10-year and 30-year yields will continue to rise may be argument enough to stay away from them for the months to come. I continue to turnover my maturing CDs with equal focus on noncallable terms of three years or less and callable terms at 5-year durations.

In terms of equities, the fear-of-missing-out market trend is a trap if equity price/earnings ratios, free cash flow and debt is ignored. For an income investor with no appetite for capital loss, tuning out the market’s siren song is a necessity to long-term income and capital stability.

I will admit that year-to-date, my conservative equity portfolio’s return-on-investment is slight compared to the broader market and not even worth comparing to the magnificent seven: Meta (META), Google (GOOG) (GOOGL), Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), etc.). It is easy to forget the battering those same stocks took in 2022. A few of my stocks have recovered. Others began to recover and then didn’t. I speak of ATT (T) and Verizon (VZ) and their lead-cable concern. Given analyst statements and target price expectations, I continue to hold these investments. I don’t recommend specific equities. I do share my ups and downs. It keeps me humble and hopefully emphasizes that only an individual investor can determine what strategy works best for them.

Post Note: I wrote this article on Friday, August 4, 2023. Since them, CNBC has reported that “Federal Reserve Bank Governor Michelle Bowman said on Saturday that the U.S. Federal Reserve will likely need to raise interest rates further to bring down inflation”.