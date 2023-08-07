Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Exxon Mobil: It Is Only Another Billion

Aug. 07, 2023 7:33 PM ETExxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)DEN, HES3 Comments
Long Player profile picture
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Guyana has approved the Exxon Mobil Corporation partnership's proposed 35 well 2 ship drilling campaign over 5 years.
  • But this campaign implies more expenditures "down the road" for FPSO's and associated expenses.
  • Management can already plan on about $100 billion in expenditures just with the discoveries already made.
  • There will likely be a speedup over time of Guyana progress.
  • Point Thompson provides speculative upside at this point.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Oil & Gas Value Research. Learn More »

Beautiful Dusk Sky Over an Offshore Oil Drilling close to Huntington Beach

Jeremy Poland

There has long been an argument that Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) is large enough that "a billion here and a billion there" is not significant. So many just did not realize the significance of the

I analyze oil and gas companies like Exxon Mobil and related companies in my service, Oil & Gas Value Research, where I look for undervalued names in the oil and gas space. I break down everything you need to know about these companies -- the balance sheet, competitive position and development prospects. This article is an example of what I do. But for Oil & Gas Value Research members, they get it first and they get analysis on some companies that is not published on the free site. Interested? Sign up here for a free two-week trial.

This article was written by

Long Player profile picture
19.29K Followers
Get analysis on under followed Oil & Gas companies with an edge.
I am a high school teacher for a decade. I am now retired.  Before that I was an analyst (operations and financial) and for a short time a Controller I have a B.S. with an emphasis in Accounting and an MBA (for which I studied Finance, Economics, and Management) I passed the CPA exam on the first try and am a retired CPA in the state of Maryland. I have a high school teaching credential and an MA in Math Education


Occassionally write articles for Rida Morwa''s High Dividend Opportunities https://seekingalpha.com/author/rida-morwa/research


Occassionally write articles on Tag Oil for the Panick High Yield Report

https://seekingalpha.com/account/research/subscribe?slug=richard-lejeune

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of XOM, HES either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

Keith Williams profile picture
Keith Williams
Yesterday, 8:01 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (12.04K)
The world is electrifying energy and transport. Should investors ignore this reality?
x
xtcb
Yesterday, 8:10 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (20)
@Keith Williams ford is finding out what that means, and it’s not good. Electrification is over rated as well as over valued.
S
Seeburto
Yesterday, 8:12 PM
Premium
Comments (3.71K)
@Keith Williams yes. All a big head fake based on a head fake (global warming). When better batteries come on line, the EV case becomes more compelling. Even so, oil and natural gas are still required for, among others, manufacturing, products, consistent and reliable heat and power for billions of people. Not to mention, continuing to improve the lives of many in developing countries.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.