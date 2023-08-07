Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Don't Destroy Wealth One Dividend At A Time

Aug. 07, 2023 7:58 PM ET
Valuentum profile picture
17.45K Followers

Summary

  • Dividends are not independent of the stock price; when a company pays a dividend, its share price is reduced by the amount of the dividend.
  • Total return is a function of a company's net cash on the balance sheet and future expectations of enterprise free cash flows (and changes in them).
  • Dividends, if spent, can actually hurt investors' wealth over time if the company continues to pay out more in dividends than it generates in free cash flow.
  • To avoid wealth destruction and live off dividends in retirement, seek out entities that can cover their dividends with free cash flow, as measured by cash from operations less all capital spending.
  • Though dividends can be a way of structuring income payments in retirement, a focus on cash-based stock selection and total return should not be ignored.
Dollar Sign Disolve

ratpack223

By Brian Nelson, CFA

Let's first get this out of the way: We think dividend growth investing and income investing can make a lot of sense for a lot of investors. We're not against these strategies in any way. In fact, we produce newsletters

This article was written by

Valuentum profile picture
17.45K Followers
We offer subscriptions and exclusive newsletters. Visit our website at www.valuentum.com for more information. Valuentum is an independent investment research publisher, offering premium equity reports and dividend reports, as well as commentary across all sectors/companies, a Best Ideas Newsletter (spanning market caps, asset classes), a Dividend Growth Newsletter, modeling tools/products, and more. Valuentum is based in the Chicagoland area. Valuentum is not a money manager, broker, or financial advisor. Valuentum is a publisher of financial information. Please read our Disclaimer that applies to all articles published on Seeking Alpha: http://www.valuentum.com/categories/20110613. Follow us on Twitter: @Valuentum

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This article and any links within are for informational and educational purposes only and should not be considered a solicitation to buy or sell any security. Valuentum is not responsible for any errors or omissions or for results obtained from the use of this article and accepts no liability for how readers may choose to utilize the content. Assumptions, opinions, and estimates are based on our judgment as of the date of the article and are subject to change without notice. Brian Nelson owns shares in SPY, SCHG, QQQ, DIA, VOT, BITO, RSP, and IWM. Valuentum owns SPY, SCHG, QQQ, VOO, and DIA. Brian Nelson's household owns shares in HON, DIS, HAS, NKE, DIA, and RSP. Some of the other securities written about in this article may be included in Valuentum's simulated newsletter portfolios. Contact Valuentum for more information about its editorial policies. AI in part wrote the summary of this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.