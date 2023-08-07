Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Diamondback Energy Q2: Time To Take Some Profits Off The Table

Aug. 07, 2023 8:04 PM ETDiamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG)VNOM
Fun Trading profile picture
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Diamondback Energy, Inc.'s Q2 2023 adjusted earnings per share were $3.68, missing analyst expectations.
  • Oil-equivalent production increased to 449.9K Boepd, with oil production accounting for 58.5% of total output.
  • The company declared a base dividend of $0.84 per share.
  • I recommend buying Diamondback Energy stock between $148.2 and $144.2, with potential lower support at $137.75.

Oil drilling rig in back of agriculture field.

Thank you for your assistant/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Midland, Texas-based Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) released its second-quarter 2023 earnings on July 31, 2023.

Note: This article updates my article published on June 13, 2023. I have been following Diamondback

Join my "Gold and Oil Corner" today, and discuss ideas and strategies freely in my private chat room. Click here to subscribe now.

You will have access to 57+ stocks at your fingertips with my exclusive Fun Trading's stock tracker. Do not be alone and enjoy an honest exchange with a veteran trader with more than thirty years of experience.

"It's not only moving that creates new starting points. Sometimes all it takes is a subtle shift in perspective," Kristin Armstrong.

Fun Trading has been writing since 2014, and you will have total access to his 1,988 articles and counting.

This article was written by

Fun Trading profile picture
21.36K Followers
As an experienced investor, I will help you stay on task more efficiently

I am a former test & measurement doctor engineer (geodetic metrology). I was interested in quantum metrology for a while.

I live mostly in Sweden with my loving wife.

I have also managed an old and broad private family Portfolio successfully -- now officially retired but still active -- and trade personally a medium-size portfolio for over 40 years.

“Logic will get you from A to B. Imagination will take you everywhere.” Einstein.

Note: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my honest opinion. It is your responsibility to conduct your own due diligence before investing or trading.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FANG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I trade short-term FANG occasionally and believe it is time to sell as much as 65% of your position. However, I rate FANG as a hold for the remaining long-term position.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.