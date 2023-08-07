Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 07, 2023 7:23 PM ETSkyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS)
SA Transcripts profile picture
139.47K Followers

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 7, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Kris Sennesael - Chief Financial Officer

Liam Griffin - Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & President

Conference Call Participants

Harsh Kumar - Piper Sandler

Chris Caso - Wolfe Research

Matt Ramsay - TD Cowen

Edward Snyder - Charter Equity Research

Blake Friedman - BofA Securities

Christopher Rolland - Susquehanna

Joe Moore - Morgan Stanley

Srini Pajjuri - Raymond James

Karl Ackerman - BNP Paribas

Ruben Roy - Stifel, Nicolaus & Company

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to Skyworks' Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Call. This call is being recorded.

At this time, I will turn the call over to Mr. Kris Sennesael, Chief Financial Officer for Skyworks. Thank you. Please go ahead.

Kris Sennesael

Thank you, Lina. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Skyworks' third fiscal quarter 2023 conference call. With me today is Liam Griffin, our Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President.

Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that our discussions will include statements relating to future results and expectations that are or may be considered forward-looking statements. Please refer to our earnings press release and recent SEC filings, including our annual report on Form 10-K for information on certain risks that could cause actual outcomes to differ materially and adversely from any forward-looking statements made today.

Additionally, the results and guidance we will discuss include non-GAAP financial measures consistent with our past practice. Please refer to our press release within the Investor Relations section of our company website for a complete reconciliation to GAAP.

And with that, I'll turn the call over to Liam.

Liam Griffin

Thanks, Kris, and welcome, everyone. The Skyworks team continued to execute well during the third fiscal quarter despite macro headwinds, delivering in line revenue, along with solid profitability and

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.