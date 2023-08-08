The S&P 500 May Be Heading Back To 4,100

DamianKuzdak

The decision by the Bank of Japan to lift its cap on the 10-year JGB may have a long-lasting effect on rates globally. It may also lead to tighter financial conditions in the US, as higher rates may lead to a stronger dollar, wider credit spreads, and higher implied volatility levels.

This could significantly impact stocks because much of the rally since the SVB collapse in mid-March has been fueled by easing financial conditions, which led to a very large short-volatility dispersion trade. Tighter financial conditions and higher implied volatility will likely make this trade unwound.

The BOJ Impacts

The BOJ flexibly lifted the yield curve control on its 10-year government bond to 1% from 50 bps. So far, that has meant letting the 10-year rate rise to around 65 bps, bringing in bond buying from the BOJ. It appears that the BOJ is willing to let the yield on the 10-year rise at a slow and controlled pace.

The rise in US rates at the long end of the curve has happened while rates in Japan have surged. Since July 27, the 10-year JGB has risen from 44 bps to 63 bps, while the US 10-year has increased from 4% to 4.1%. Rates for the 30-year JGB have grown even more, climbing to 1.6% from 1.3%, while the US 30-year has risen to 4.27% from 4.04%.

Bloomberg

The BOJ impacts go beyond government rates because the CDX high yield index has risen to 428 from 408 on July 28, indicating that credit spreads in the US are widening. This is important because widening credit spreads lead to implied volatility levels on equities, especially the VIX index.

Bloomberg

Short-Volatility Trade

Rising implied volatility would damage the short-volatility dispersion trade noted a few weeks ago, which appears to be primarily responsible for the rally in the S&P 500 since March. Additionally, other facets of that trade are also showing signs of breaking because the implied volatility of many stocks that makes that trade possible are also seeing their implied volatility levels fall now that earnings for most of these companies have now passed.

For this volatility trade to work, the implied volatility of the S&P 500 needs to go down, and the implied volatility of the components need to rise. So rising implied volatility on the index levels and falling implied volatility on the stock level means the trade is breaking down.

Bloomberg

This is visible when looking at the 1-month implied correlation index, which is now rising after hitting its lowest levels since around 2018. The further the index increases, the more short-volatility trade breaks down as stock and index volatility converge.

Bloomberg

If rates continue to rise, the dollar will strengthen, and financial conditions tighten. The trade runs the risk of breaking down entirely, which likely means that the S&P 500 can return to where it starts, around 4,100 in early May and potentially lower than 4,100 depending on how far implied volatility rises.

Bloomberg

One can pinpoint almost the exact day the trade started, returning to March 13, with a second boost on May 24. Of course, March 13 was around the time of the SVB collapse, which led to bond yield collapsing and financial conditions easing materially. May 24 was around Nvidia (NVDA) earnings which fuelled the entire AI bubble likely rally.

The trade stuttered around June 3, when the 10-year increased sharply for a few days. Still, the correlation index fell sharply after that, following the collapse in the 10-year until about July 25, when rates started to climb following the FOMC meeting and ahead of the BOJ policy announcement.

Bloomberg

With 10-year rates challenging the October highs and the dollar strengthening, financial conditions are tightening, threatening to unwind this trade completely. This likely means that the recent stock sell-off has only begun, and higher implied volatility is probably coming.