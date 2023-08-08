Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
SoFi: Strong Q2 Is A Step Toward Q4 Profitability

Aug. 08, 2023
Penny Stocks Today
Summary

  • SoFi added around 584 thousand new members in Q2 2023, more than the average number of members added in the past four quarters.
  • SoFi beat its Q2 revenue analyst estimates by $15 million and met the analysts' EPS estimate of -$0.06.
  • Digital banks made up almost half of all new checking accounts opened in 2023, with SoFi quadrupling its market share of new accounts opened since 2020.
  • I expect SoFi to have a strong second half of the year and to achieve profitability in Q4 with the resumption of student loan payments in October.
Electronic money

D3Damon/E+ via Getty Images

Since my last article, SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) has climbed more than 45%. I still believe the second half of the year will be the pivotal point for the digital bank due to the return of student loan payments

This article was written by

Penny Stocks Today
Penny Stocks Today was built by investors for investors. Established in early 2020, we focus on creating news and info that gives readers a full picture of the micro and small cap markets. We regularly cover the latest stocks and their movements with in-depth analysis of catalysts and market potential.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

C
Cash472
Today, 9:27 AM
Investing Group
Comments (578)
Thank-you for the article - I'm holding for at least the next 5+ years with a basis of $7-. Respectfully Submitted, CASH
Diamond Investor profile picture
Diamond Investor
Today, 9:47 AM
Premium
Comments (46)
@Cash472 Wise decision.
h
houtrader
Today, 8:47 AM
Premium
Comments (237)
and it will still tank due to its previous overbought condition and today's Moody's banking downgrade.

Fundamentals are not important in today's market. This is a meme stock environment
