Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. (TKOMY) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
139.48K Followers

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. (OTCPK:TKOMY) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript August 7, 2023 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Taizou Ishiguro - GM of Global Communications Department

Kenji Okada - Group CFO

Toshihiro Yahata - Global Communications Dept

Kazuhiro Honjo - Head of Alternative Investment Division

Hiroshi Sakiyama - MD and GM of Corporate Planning Department, TMNF

Conference Call Participants

Masao Muraki - SMBC Nikko Securities

Nastsumu Tsujino - Morgan Stanley

Kazuki Watanabe - Daiwa Securities

Koki Sato - JP Morgan Securities

Mia Nagasaka - Morgan Stanley MUFG Securities

Koichi Niwa - Citi

Naruhiko Sakamaki - Mizuho Securities

Taiki Okada - UBS

Tatsuo Majima - Tokai Tokyo

Taizou Ishiguro

Thank you very much for joining us today. I'm Ishiguro from Global Communications Department. We will now begin the conference call on the overview of Financial Results for the First Quarter of FY 2023 of Tokio Marine Holdings. First, our group CFO, Okada, will give a 10-minute presentation of our financial results using the presentation material posted on our website today. After that, we will take questions from all of you. Thank you very much. In addition to Mr. Okada, Managing Director of Tokio Marine & Nichido, TMNF, Mr. Sakiyama, is also attending the call today and will respond to your questions as appropriate, including a series of news releases.

Before we begin the call, let me remind you of the following. In this presentation, we may make forward-looking statements based on our current expectations, all of which are subject to risks and uncertainties. Please be aware that actual results may differ materially from those discussed in the forecast. A recording of this meeting is also available.

We will now begin. Mr. Okada, please.

Kenji Okada

Thank you very much for taking time out of your busy schedule to join us today. I

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.