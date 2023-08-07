Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Li Auto: The Underdog Disrupting The EV Market

Bashar Issa profile picture
4.25K Followers

Summary

  • Li Auto leverages a unique 'range extender' technology to alleviate range anxiety, leading to significant sales growth and market approval.
  • Recent subsidy shifts in China favor merit over quantity, benefiting innovative companies like Li Auto.
  • Li's steady pricing strategy amid the price-cutting war among its competitors, coupled with its impressive sales growth, demonstrates its solid market position.

Man charging electric car

martin-dm

Investment Thesis

Since its foundation in 2015, Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) has swiftly positioned itself as a leader in the Chinese EV market. The company adopts a unique approach to tackling range anxiety and charging inconvenience through 'range extenders', which are

This article was written by

Bashar Issa profile picture
4.25K Followers
Bashar is a contributing writer at Seeking Alpha, focusing on Long/Short investment ideas, with a geographic focus in North America. Before that, Bashar worked at an Investment Fund in the United Kingdom. He has a Master's degree in Finance from the Queen Mary University of London and a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Middlesex University.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

B
Billot 12
Yesterday, 10:20 PM
Premium
Comments (14)
Has anyone been to China to investigate their operation? I am wary of any Chinese stocks that haven’t been verified by an actual person who has been to the factory/offices and seen with their own eyes the legitimacy of the valuation.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.