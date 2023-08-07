Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Palantir: An Alternative Play On The AI Hype

Stock Info profile picture
976 Followers

Summary

  • Palantir's earnings were in line with expectations, and the stock is up 3% after hours with the company raising full-year guidance.
  • The company is on pace for S&P inclusion in Q3, and management expects to be eligible for inclusion, as shown in their guidance.
  • Palantir's AI platform and government contracts position it favorably in the AI-driven future of warfare, but the stock's valuation is steep.
  • We dive deeper into PLTR's earnings and the bull and bear thesis for the stock.
  • I recently sold my position in Palantir but might reopen a position in case the stock would take a significant hit.

Bitcoin 2022 Conference Draws Cryptocurrency Industry Professionals And Investors To Miami

Marco Bello

Introduction and Earnings

As many of you are aware Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) is a serious battleground stock with both bulls and bears making solid points regarding the valuation of PLTR stock. Palantir’s earnings were in-line with expectations, while market

This article was written by

Stock Info profile picture
976 Followers
Follower of the markets. My investment style is mostly looking for asymmetrical risk/reward opportunities on the long and short side. I utilize a mixture of stock and derivates positions in my investment approach. The time horizon of my investments varies.For some more investment insights or if you want to message me, feel free to do so on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Stock_Inf0Worked for Insider Opportunities for a brief amount of time.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

C
Cdoctator
Yesterday, 11:18 PM
Premium
Comments (164)
The company is willing to use 1/3 of their cash in hand to buy back their shares. Think about it. How can anyone not be bullish from this?!
T
Turnaround Value
Yesterday, 10:45 PM
Comments (439)
The ship is sinking….way overvalued and the buyback is snake oil
p
prakultsingh04
Yesterday, 10:23 PM
Premium
Comments (6)
Palantir has excellently positioned themselves in the AI field. S&P inclusion and share buybacks amidst other contentions have all pointed to a positive, bullish outlook for the next couple months, and consequently, years. There are no such tools as the ones Palantir provides for its customers in the industry. Such a niche and robust toolset has great utility and unlocked potential that hasn’t been properly appreciated by Wall Street or the general public.

Financials are one thing. Understand the intrinsic value of the magnitude of the tech is another state of affairs.

I believe PLTR might be seeing its last days/weeks as a sub-20 stock. Hold and long!
T
TheeSoluution
Yesterday, 10:08 PM
Premium
Comments (931)
Best Earnings Call yet,the writing couldn't be any clearer on the wall this company is gonna be just Huge,this is like getting in on the ground floor like a TSLA ect I do believe
Imo
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.