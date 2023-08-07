Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Comstock Resources: Treading Water

Aug. 07, 2023 10:14 PM ETComstock Resources, Inc. (CRK)3 Comments
Summary

  • Comstock Resources is a natural gas exploration and production company focused on the Haynesville shale region.
  • The company's breakeven costs are low, with all-in break-even prices at $2.17 per MMbtu in 1H 2023.
  • Natural gas prices are expected to have a floor around $3 per MMbtu, providing potential for stronger margins in the future.
Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) is a pure play natural gas exploration and production (E&P) company exclusively dedicated to the Haynesville shale region and 65% owned by Jerry Jones, the wealthy Cowboys owner/billionaire. He recently cashed in his preferred shares for newly minted common shares to

Aaron Goldberg profile picture
513 Followers
I have over 30 years of personal investing experience. My articles cover mostly small to mid sized midstream companies and larger topics like the energy transition and macro questions, like when will we hit peak shale? I consider myself a value investor and recommend companies that produce high returns over a 3-8 year time horizon. As value returns to other sectors, I will broaden my articles to include other names.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

energyguy921
Yesterday, 10:21 PM
They need 3.50 to make a 10 per cent return
Aaron Goldberg
Yesterday, 10:49 PM
@energyguy921 - Thank you for the comment. If it's not too much trouble, please share the math (or the source) on how you got to $3.50.
energyguy921
Yesterday, 10:57 PM
@Aaron Goldberg I will answer tomorrow.

The formula is

Fcf/ EV

Ev = market cap + Debt

FCF = Cash flow from operation less cap ex
