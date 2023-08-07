Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Canadian National Railway: Faces Short-Term Challenges But Long-Term Growth Intact

Normad Capital profile picture
481 Followers

Summary

  • Canadian National Railway reported lower-than-expected financial results for 2Q23, but long-term growth potential remains strong.
  • Short-term challenges include weak intermodal demand and lower Canadian grain yield, but CNR's strengths can counterbalance these challenges.
  • Upside is attractive as long as CNR can grow EPS at mid-single digits for the coming decade.
Close up detail of railway line

Monty Rakusen/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Summary

Readers may find my previous coverage via this link. My previous rating was a buy as I believed Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSX:CNR:CA) is still in a very favorable long-term position, despite the temporary setbacks, and I

This article was written by

Normad Capital profile picture
481 Followers
Both a full-time investor and a full-time operations manager. I've learned about investing over the years by reading and researching businesses that, in my opinion, have a significant competitive advantage that can sustainably produce returns above its cost of capital.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Long Time Running profile picture
Long Time Running
Yesterday, 10:57 PM
Comments (7.39K)
CN will be picking up bulk shipments along the Mississippi due to low water levels and the US grain harvest is doing better overall.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.