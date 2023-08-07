Monty Rakusen/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Summary

Readers may find my previous coverage via this link. My previous rating was a buy as I believed Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSX:CNR:CA) is still in a very favorable long-term position, despite the temporary setbacks, and I don’t see a new competing railroad ever being built again. I am reiterating my buy rating as there is no structural change to CNR's long-term fundamental growth. However, investors should note that the near-term headwinds are real and could lead to volatile share price action.

Financials / Valuation

CNR reported $4.057 billion in revenue in 2Q23, $1.6 billion in EBIT, and $1.76 EPS. All of them miss consensus estimates by a modest amount, given the challenges faced during the quarter. In times of short-term volatility, I think it is better to focus on the long-term upside potential. Based on my view of the business, CNR should be able to grow EPS at 5% easily for the coming decade, supported by continued volume growth, share buybacks, and pricing. Note that management is expecting 10-15% EPS growth for the mid-term, so 5% is definitely within grasp. Given CNR's strong business quality, I think it is an asset that carries little risk; as such, I assumed an 8% discount rate. With these assumptions, I have a price target of $188.50.

Comments

In my opinion, CNR's long-term narrative is unaltered. But I think some of the short-term issues should be paid attention to because they could cause a more volatile short-term share price movement. According to management's comments, some markets, such as intermodal, will continue to experience weak demand. With import demand remaining weak, intermodal performance slowed further in 2Q23, and this was reflected in a 7.1% drop in carload volume. In addition, the strikes at Western Canadian ports Vancouver and Rupert beginning in early July had a significant impact on intermodal, resulting in lower weekly volumes. I expect intermodal performance to remain weak for 3Q23 given that Q3-TD, CN’s total carloads are still down about 14% y/y. It's worth noting that management estimated it would take about 8 weeks to get back to the way things were before the strike, so things could be looking up behind the scenes.

Although Canadian grain continued its positive trend in 2Q23, with revenue-ton-miles increasing by nearly 50% from the previous year, a potential near-term worry is that the upcoming harvest may not be as successful as the current one. As a result, the effect on volume will be felt beginning in the latter half of 2023 and continuing into 2024. This is consistent with statements made by management, who anticipate a lower Canadian grain yield in the 2023/2024 period (from about 74 million tons in the 2022/2023 period) in the range of the mid-60s million tons.

Nonetheless, I don't anticipate total weakness. For example, I anticipate that coal demand will continue at a healthy clip, and that the auto industry will also maintain its momentum as dealer stockpiles are replenished and new auto import business flows through Vancouver. Car velocity in 2Q23 was 216 miles/day, up 3% y/y, and management also reported an increase of 12% in on-time origin train performance. It's also worth noting that CNR's dwell time has decreased since 1Q/2Q23, even as train speed has remained about the same.

Given the current state of the economy, I anticipate that the near-term KPIs will receive a great deal of focus, particularly the volume growth trajectory/magnitude and yield. Here, I applaud management for having the courage to lower FY23 guidance in order to reset expectations. The timeframe that management once anticipated for the economy to recover has been pushed out to 2024. Earnings per share growth is lowered from the mid-single digits growth to the flat-to-slightly negative. Given the near-term challenges (strikes, fire, floods, etc.) that CNR is currently facing, I believe this revision is reasonable. The company still has a significant competitive advantage (no new railroad will be built), so I am optimistic about its medium- to long-term prospects. Notably, the lower 2023 base, in my opinion, makes the management's forecast of 10-15% diluted EPS CAGR from 2024-2046 much more feasible.

Conclusion

In conclusion, I believe CNR is confronting short-term hurdles while its long-term growth potential remains intact. I reiterate a buy rating for CNR due to its enduring advantageous position and unaltered long-term fundamental growth narrative. Although short-term concerns such as weak intermodal demand and lower Canadian grain yield exist, CNR's strengths, like coal demand and efficient operations, are cushion to counterbalance these challenges.