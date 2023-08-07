Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Proterra: Stuns Investors With Surprise Bankruptcy Filing - Sell

Aug. 07, 2023 10:44 PM ETProterra Inc. (PTRA)2 Comments
Summary

  • After the close of Monday's session, battery systems and electric transit bus manufacturer Proterra Inc. stunned investors with a bankruptcy filing out of left field.
  • Following the successful restructuring of the company's convertible notes earlier this year, the move comes as a surprise.
  • Apparently, the company is looking to separate the legacy transit bus operations from the battery and charging solutions segment ("Proterra Powered & Energy") and pursue a recapitalization or sale.
  • Regardless of the company pursuing a recapitalization or a sale, a recovery for existing equity holders looks highly unlikely at this point.
  • Considering the very real risk of a wipeout, I would advise existing shareholders to sell existing positions and move on.

City Of Miami Unveils New Electric Bus Fleet To Combat Climate Change

Joe Raedle/Getty Images News

Note:

I have covered Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier article on the company.

After the close of Monday's session, battery systems and electric transit bus manufacturer

I am mostly a trader engaging in both long and short bets intraday and occasionally over the short- to medium term. My historical focus has been mostly on tech stocks but over the past couple of years I have also started broad coverage of the offshore drilling and supply industry as well as the shipping industry in general (tankers, containers, drybulk). In addition, I am having a close eye on the still nascent fuel cell industry.I am located in Germany and have worked quite some time as an auditor for PricewaterhouseCoopers before becoming a daytrader almost 20 years ago. During this time, I managed to successfully maneuver the burst of the dotcom bubble and the aftermath of the world trade center attacks as well as the subprime crisis.Despite not being a native speaker, I always try to deliver high quality research at no charge to followers and the entire Seeking Alpha community.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

fishfin
Yesterday, 11:01 PM
LEV next?
Djreef1966
Yesterday, 10:49 PM
The dominos are falling.
