Sell V.F. Corp And Buy These 7.6+% Yielding Dividend Aristocrats Instead
Summary
- 44% of all US stocks collapse 70% or more and never recover. It's important to recognize when the thesis is broken and it's time to sell.
- History is clear when the dividend is cut, a company's fundamentals are severely impaired, and it's time to move on.
- VFC is a former dividend king whose 3-year turnaround keeps failing. Analysts now expect it will take eight more years to hit new record earnings.
- That's ten years of zero earnings growth for VFC, which might take 15 years to repair its balance sheet from the Pandemic.
- In contrast, there are two 7.6% to 8.3% yielding dividend aristocrats that offer superior return potential in the next two years, as well as superior, much safer yield, better balance sheets, and far more dependable management. Trust them to recoup any losses you may have suffered, and you'll likely sleep better and be far happier with the results.
The dividend aristocrats and kings are famous for being the most dependable income stocks in the world—the bluest of blue chips.
They historically represent wider moat companies, run conservatively, with strong balance sheets, and run responsibly.
This slow and steady eddy, boring but beautiful legendary wealth compounders represent the best way to grow and stay rich.
Stock Price Is Vanity, Cash Flow Is Sanity, And Dividends Are Reality
|Dividend Policy
|Value Of $1 Adjusted For Inflation Invested In 1953
|Inflation-Adjusted Annual Return
|Dividend Growers And Initiators
|$16.75
|5.8%
|Dividend Payers
|$10.43
|4.8%
|No Change In Dividend Policy
|$3.23
|2.4%
|Non-Dividend Payers
|$0.11
|-4.3%
|Dividend Cutters And Eliminators
|$0.94
|-0.1%
|S&P 500
|$5.30
|3.4%
(Source: Ned Davis Research, Wide Moat Research)
There are no certainties on Wall Street, just probabilities. But over the last 50 years, the data is clear. If management cuts the dividend, the wheels have come off the bus, and it's time to get out and find better places for your money.
Why?
Because US companies tend to have what is called a "progressive dividend policy."
A progressive dividend policy is one where the dividend is expected to rise at least in line with increases in earnings per share. However, if earnings per share fall, the dividend will not be reduced." - Finance Talk (emphasis added)
Many Canadian companies and some EU companies have also adopted progressive dividend policies. Still, they originated in the US, where safe and reliable dividends were the primary reason people owned stocks for decades.
Do you know the only thing that gives me pleasure? It's to see my dividends coming in." - John D. Rockefeller
"The prime purpose of a business corporation is to pay dividends to its owners." - Ben Graham
The dividend is such an important factor in the success of many stocks that you could hardly go wrong by making an entire portfolio of companies that have raised their dividends for 10 or 20 years in a row." - Peter Lynch
"Dividends don't lie." - Geraldine Weiss
Some Of The Greatest Investors In History
|Name
|Returns
|Time Horizon
|Most Famous For
|Peter Lynch
|29.2% CAGR at Fidelity's Magellan Fund
|1977 to 1990 (13 years)
|"Growth At A Reasonable Price"
|Benjamin Graham
|20% CAGR vs 12% S&P 500
|1934 to 1956 (22 years)
|Margin of Safety
|Geraldine Weiss
|11.2% vs 9.8% S&P 500
|37 years
|
Best risk-adjusted track record of any newsletter over 30 years, according to Hubbert Financial Digest, popularized dividend yield theory (the only strategy she employed)
Some of the greatest investors in history loved dividends, and that's why the dividend aristocrats are so popular!
Peter Lynch even recommended a portfolio made up of aristocrats and future aristocrats!
But even the dividend aristocrats can fail, as many famous historical examples can show.
GE used to be an aristocrat, an AAA-rated company, the most valuable company on earth, and its CEO was named Fortune's "CEO of the century."
CenturyLink (now Lumen tech) was an aristocrat before cutting its dividend twice, then suspending it entirely and suffering an 85% loss for investors.
Kmart and Winn-Dixie were once aristocrats who went bankrupt; Kmart even went bankrupt twice after being acquired by Sears and then failing again.
Remember that American companies HATE cutting dividends. Very few do it outside of emergencies like REITs or big banks in the Great Recession or oil companies during the worst oil crash in history.
A company's stock price can lie. A company's management can lie. But what doesn't like is the dividend.
A company with cash flow problems for a quarter or two, or even a year or two, can turn things around.
That's why so many aristocrats are in the industrial sector, which is cyclical and tied to the economy's health.
If a company's board of directors approves a dividend hike, even a small one, they are confident that the company will prosper.
If the board cuts the dividend? No matter what management might say in the conference call, it means, "Things are going terribly, and we're really worried about the company's future cash flow."
Let's use V.F. Corp. (NYSE:VFC), a former dividend king, as an example of how even legendary dividend kings can fail and why it's time to sell when the dividend is cut.
VF Corp: The House Is Still On Fire
On February 7th, 2023, VFC cut its dividend by 41%, citing the need to focus on the balance sheet and finance its turnaround.
Like many consumer retailers, the company closed all its stores during the pandemic. The supply chain disruption during the Pandemic also badly hurt profitability.
- 2020: -25% EPS decline
- 2021: -51% EPS decline (63% total decline)
- 2022: 143% EPS rebound (11% below record high)
- 2023: -34% EPS decline (still good economy)
- 2024: -2% EPS decline (recession year)
VFC has struggled to fix its supply chain, but even after it did, it faced another major problem. Consumers have changed their preferences, and Vans, VFC's top brand (30% of sales), has struggled.
In the most recent quarter, sales fell 8% for Vans, and wholesaler partners are cutting back on orders to clear inventory. This problem has been going on for three years, indicating that VFC's crown jewel wide moat brand might have lost its luster.
Does that mean that VFC is doomed? Is it the next AT&T or CenturyLink or GE? According to analysts, probably not.
- 2025: 15% EPS growth (33% below record high)
- 2026: 14% EPS growth (23% below record high)
- 2027: 0 % EPS growth (23% below record high)
- 2028: 10% EPS growth (15% below the record high set in 2019)
Imagine a company that set record high earnings in 2019 and then has flat earnings ten or even 11 years later if everything goes as planned.
Statistically speaking, after 10 or 11 years of zero earnings growth, investors can make an important conclusion about a company or even industry.
- Ten years of zero earnings growth = a 90% probability this is a bad industry or company
- get out and never look back
VF Corp's 6% Yield Is Getting Less Safe
VFC's 6% yield might seem appealing, given the 6% yield.
Analysts think the dividend will grow at an accelerating rate as the turnaround takes root.
- 54% FCF payout ratio in 2024 (recession)
- 48% payout ratio in 2025
- 48% payout ratio in 2026
- 7.8% consensus yield on cost by 2028
That might seem enticing, but here's the problem.
|Rating
|Dividend Kings Safety Score (250 Point Safety Model)
|Approximate Dividend Cut Risk (Average Recession)
|Approximate Dividend Cut Risk In Pandemic Level Recession
|1 - unsafe
|0% to 20%
|over 4%
|16+%
|2- below average
|21% to 40%
|over 2%
|8% to 16%
|3 - average
|41% to 60%
|2%
|4% to 8%
|4 - safe
|61% to 80%
|1%
|2% to 4%
|5- very safe
|81% to 100%
|0.5%
|1% to 2%
|VFC
|47%
|2.00%
|6.60%
|Risk Rating
|Medium Risk 67th percentile risk management - Speculative
|BBB stable outlook credit rating = 7.5% 30-year bankruptcy risk
|2.5% or less max risk cap - speculative
(Source: DK Research Terminal)
The risk of VFC cutting its dividend is climbing and is much higher than many other quality companies, especially dividend aristocrats and kings.
For example, Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) has a 100% safety score meaning its dividend is about 6.6X less at risk of a cut in a recession than VFC's.
Why is VFC's dividend safety score getting a 10% downgrade after earnings?
- Bracken Darrell, new CEO, turnaround expert from Logitech
For one thing, VFC has a brand new CEO, one who has zero connection to the company's fabled dividend dependability past.
He's also someone with no experience in the fashion or apparel industry.
How confident are analysts in Mr. Darrell's ability to right the ship? Well, given that management is guiding for 10% EPS growth in the next year and analysts expect -2%, not very confident.
Management has said that the balance sheet is a top priority, that's why the dividend was cut 41% back on February 7th.
VFC's earnings and cash flow collapse has caused its debt/EBITDA ratio to soar to 4.8 compared to 3X, which rating agencies consider safe.
S&P downgraded VFC back in June to BBB stable, implying a 7.5% 30-year bankruptcy risk
VF Corp's History Of Worsening Credit Ratings
- April 2020: S&P rates VFC A stable (0.66% 30-year bankruptcy risk)
- Nov 2020: After announcing the Supreme acquisition, placed on negative watch for downgrade
- December 2020: downgraded to A- stable (2.5% bankruptcy risk)
- June 2022: downgraded to A- negative outlook
- October 2022: downgraded to BBB+ negative outlook (5% bankruptcy risk)
- June 2023: downgrade to BBB stable outlook (7.5% bankruptcy risk)
According to S&P, in three years, VFC's fundamental risk of bankruptcy has soared from 0.66% to 7.5%, a 11.4X fold increase in fundamental risk.
The good news is that the turnaround will bring VFC's leverage ratio down over time.
- 2023 debt/EBITDA: 4.8
- 2024: 4.3 (management guiding for 4.0)
- 2025: 3.8
- 2026: 3.1
- 2027: 2.8 (finally safe)
- 2028: 2.5 (consistent with A-credit rating)
|Credit Rating
|Safe Net Debt/EBITDA For Most Companies
|30-Year Default/Bankruptcy Risk
|BBB
|3.0 or less
|7.50%
|A-
|2.5 or less
|2.50%
|A
|2.0 or less
|0.66%
|A+
|1.8 or less
|0.60%
|AA
|1.5 or less
|0.51%
|AAA
|1.1 or less
|0.07%
(Source: S&P)
If VFC's turnaround succeeds, and remember that for three years it hasn't, then by as early as 2028, just five years from now, it MIGHT be back to the same credit rating it began the pandemic at.
- 2019 debt/EBITDA: 1.4
And if things go well, VFC might return to its pre-pandemic leverage ratio sometime in the 2030s!
Are you excited to buy VFC yet? A decade of zero earnings growth? Maybe 15 years to rebuild the balance sheet? And that's assuming we get a mild recession in 2024 and not a severe one?
A Potentially Attractive Deep Value Play If You Believe In The Turnaround
Do some investors like VFC as a deep value play, with 9X and 10X cash-adjusted earnings (due to high debt)?
And if VFC grows as expected and returns to historical market-determined fair value, then it MIGHT be capable of 150% total returns by 2025 or impressive 40% annual returns.
But here's why you shouldn't expect VFC to ever trade at 17X earnings again, or at least not for decades.
VFC is historically worth about 17X earnings because it was a dividend king with a 52-year streak.
Now that new management is in place and the dividend aristocrat investors have fled, the new multiple is likely to be a lot lower.
Remember that VFC is a company expected to have negative or flat earnings growth for a decade.
Do you know what that sounds like to me?
IBM's turnaround is expected to last 15 years, with zero earnings growth from 2010 to 2025!
Its historical market-determined turnaround PE is 12, and it's still a dividend aristocrat!
What would IBM be valued at if it had slashed its dividend by 40%? I'd conservatively estimate maybe 11X earnings at best.
What if VFC, currently trading at 9X forward earnings, ends up trading at 11X in the future?
Now VFC's total return potential through March of 2026 gets cut in half. It's still 70% or 22% annually, with Buffett-like return potential.
But remember, this is just the consensus total return POTENTIAL.
- the returns you get if and only if the company grows as expected
- and returns to a particular valuation within a given time frame
VFC has been missing expectations for three years, and the turnaround keeps getting pushed back.
Now VFC has a new CEO who has an impressive resume, including key positions at:
- Turning around Logitech
- Procter & Gamble
- Whirlpool
- GE
How many apparel companies has the new CEO worked at? Zero.
Forget 6% Speculative VF Corp And Buy These 7.6+% Yielding Aristocrats Instead
Altria: The Highest Yielding Aristocrat You Should Consider Buying
Further Reading:
Why Altria Is A Potentially Great Buy Today
There is no future in cigarettes and it's (MO) that's been saying this for years.
The company's plans for a robust portfolio of reduced risk products, or RRPs, are covered in the linked article but here is the bottom line from management.
MO's long-term plans are for 4% to 6% growth with the current median consensus from all 18 analysts being 4.6% long-term growth.
MO's historical 14 PE requires 1.75% long-term growth according to Ben Graham's fair value formula. That means as long as MO grows 1.75% or faster it's reasonable to assume that the market-determined fair value of 14X will remain intact.
That means that MO has the potential to double in the next 18 months, delivering 32% annual returns, about 50% more than VFC can realistically deliver.
Fundamental Summary
- DK quality score: 98% medium risk 13/13 Ultra SWAN dividend king
- DK safety score: 100% (1% severe recession dividend cut risk)
- Historical fair value: $59.80
- Current price: $44.00
- Discount to fair value: 26%
- DK rating: potential very strong buy
- Yield: 8.3%
- Long-term growth consensus: 4.6%
- Consensus long-term return potential: 12.9%.
Altria: The Highest Yielding Aristocrat You Should Consider Buying
Further Reading:
Why Enterprise Is A Potentially Great Buy Today
(EPD) owns irreplaceable infrastructure assets that have taken a quarter century to build.
EPD is the best run midstream in North America according to analysts and rating agencies and the bond market.
A chess master in an industry where everyone else is playing checkers." - Morningstar
The strongest balance sheet in the industry's history underpins its 25-year streak protected payout which is a mouthwatering 7.6%, almost 2% higher than VFC's.
Management has plans for how to become a dividend king in 2048 and the bond market thinks that EPD will be around until at least 2071 and likely keep raising its payout each year until then.
- 73-year dividend growth streak in 2071
- today's longest dividend growth streak is AWR's 68 years
EPD offers better return potential than VFC, a higher and much safer yield, a much stronger balance sheet, and a management team that is the most trusted in the industry.
Fundamental Summary
- DK quality score: 93% low risk 13/13 Ultra SWAN aristocrat
- DK safety score: 100% (1% severe recession dividend cut risk)
- Historical fair value: $35.91
- Current price: $26.52
- Discount to fair value: 26%
- DK rating: potential very strong buy
- Yield: 7.6%
- Long-term growth consensus: 2%
- Consensus long-term return potential: 9.6%.
Bottom Line: Sell VF Corp And Buy These 6+% Yielding Aristocrats Instead
I don't think VFC is going to go bankrupt. And maybe analysts are right, and investors buying today will make good money.
But here's the thing about VFC, a failed dividend aristocrat.
It was down 70% due to collapsing fundamentals before its dividend cut.
It's down 30% more since its dividend cut. Compare that to the dozen alternatives I provided our members back on February 8th.
The new CEO, who has zero experience in apparel, thinks earnings will grow 10% in the coming recession year.
Analysts, who have been overly optimistic about VFC's earnings for three years, think earnings will shrink by 2%.
For three years, fundamentals have been collapsing.
After hiking the dividend by a token, 1% in Q4 2023, management pivoted 180 degrees and slashed the dividend by 40%.
The CEO at the time, who has now been fired and replaced, talked about how strong VFC was and how better days were ahead.
The board of directors effectively said that the dividend cut was VFC's financials are the weakest they've been since at least 1971.
Now we have a company that has seen its credit rating cut from A to BBB in three years, and that will take about 15 years to recover from the pandemic.
A company expected to post zero earnings growth for a decade...if the turnaround goes as planned!
And if all that happens, investors may earn Buffett-like 22% annual returns through 2026, which is worse than the 28% to 33% that EPD and MO offer!
Two aristocrats or even a dividend king with even higher yields that are very safe and which you can depend on in all future returns.
Don't buy speculative high-yield trash when you can buy undervalued ultra-yield treasure.
Does it hurt to sell VFC at a loss if you are deep underwater? Yes.
But let me ask you this. After all the hell that VFC has put you through, do you truly believe in this company anymore? If you had never bought it and were looking for a new high-yield to buy today, would you buy VFC or MO or EPD?
Imagine that you're down 50% on VFC. That means you need the total return price including dividends to double to break even.
Which ultra-yield stock do you think is more likely to double from here in the coming years? Which would you buy today if you had never bought VFC?
That is the right stock for you. As painful as it is to be wrong on a stock, it's unavoidable. All you can do is own a diversified and prudently risk managed portfolio and follow the data and evidence wherever it leads.
When the facts change I change my mind. What do you do sir?" - John Maynard Keynes
That's the essence of disciplined financial science, and how you can retire in safety and splendor.
