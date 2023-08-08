Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Sell V.F. Corp And Buy These 7.6+% Yielding Dividend Aristocrats Instead

Aug. 08, 2023 7:30 AM ETV.F. Corporation (VFC)EPD, MO14 Comments
Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • 44% of all US stocks collapse 70% or more and never recover. It's important to recognize when the thesis is broken and it's time to sell.
  • History is clear when the dividend is cut, a company's fundamentals are severely impaired, and it's time to move on.
  • VFC is a former dividend king whose 3-year turnaround keeps failing. Analysts now expect it will take eight more years to hit new record earnings.
  • That's ten years of zero earnings growth for VFC, which might take 15 years to repair its balance sheet from the Pandemic.
  • In contrast, there are two 7.6% to 8.3% yielding dividend aristocrats that offer superior return potential in the next two years, as well as superior, much safer yield, better balance sheets, and far more dependable management. Trust them to recoup any losses you may have suffered, and you'll likely sleep better and be far happier with the results.
CPU on board with security alert hologram

LumerB

The dividend aristocrats and kings are famous for being the most dependable income stocks in the world—the bluest of blue chips.

They historically represent wider moat companies, run conservatively, with strong balance sheets, and run responsibly.

This slow

Comments (14)

M
Midnight357
Today, 8:32 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (5)
INTC cut its dividend by over 65% on 02.22.23, the closing price that day was $25.47. Today the share price sits at $35.23, good for a 38.3% gain in less than 6 months. Sure glad I didn't sell, based on this author's recommendation that all dividend cuts spell disaster!
thirdcamper profile picture
thirdcamper
Today, 8:31 AM
Comments (7.2K)
There must be a typo, because you write "sell" VFC when as I look at it, it has a P/E 9.4, P/S 0.65, and a new CEO whose performance at Logitech resulted in share price increase of 10x.

Obviously, you mean BUY VFC ! (No, I'm not selling. That would be silly.)
m1chael profile picture
m1chael
Today, 8:30 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (937)
Hello Adam. May I assume by this article you prefer MO over BTI?
A
Ashgrove
Today, 7:59 AM
Comments (62)
EPD is a well run company the problem is that it’s the last midstream company that’s structured as a MLP and people buying it need to know that it generates a K-1 at tax time which requires special attention, additionally if they ever decide to convert to a corporation current shareholders will get a tax bill. you’re better off owning something like ENB, WMB or OKE that are in the same space with healthy dividends and no K-1’s to worry about.
D
Dominic7
Today, 8:01 AM
Comments (531)
@Ashgrove Thanks
M
MikeKorea
Today, 8:30 AM
Premium
Comments (2.73K)
@Ashgrove „ it’s the last midstream company that’s structured as a MLP“
Are you sure ? What about ET or Plains All American?
D
Dominic7
Today, 7:59 AM
Comments (531)
Does EPD have a K-1 issued?
InvestmentFreak profile picture
InvestmentFreak
Today, 7:53 AM
Premium
Comments (325)
Great analysis!
M
MikeKorea
Today, 7:53 AM
Premium
Comments (2.73K)
You are wrong about VF corporation and it does not reflect well on you that you promote your advisory‘s favorite stocks at the expense of a proud company that is working hard to get back on track after the Covid pandemic. Not only VF but the whole apparel and footwear industry struggled with Covid supply chain disruptions and changing consumer behavior. What you fail to realize is that a down beaten stock price of a well-managed, well-established company actually presents a big turnaround opportunity in a cyclical market with investment return not only from dividends but also from stock price appreciation upon reversal to the mean. But don’t take my word for it, I suggest you read the VF Corporation article by your SA author colleague @Wolf Report for some insight into this topic. PS: By the way - the crown Jewel of VF Corp. is the North Face and not Vans.
L
LuisN
Today, 7:59 AM
Premium
Comments (157)
@MikeKorea VFC was one of Sensei’s favourites in April 22. The facts have changed…
InvestmentFreak profile picture
InvestmentFreak
Today, 8:09 AM
Premium
Comments (325)
@MikeKorea “… working hard to get back on track after the Covid pandemic.”

Mgmt. made some horrible decisions and now investors have to pay for it!
Barry Spinner profile picture
Barry Spinner
Today, 7:49 AM
Comments (50)
Fix the spelling error in a key sentence. The word "like".
C
Carl 123
Today, 7:49 AM
Comments (1.95K)
Vfc exec hiring process needs a revamp
DGM187 profile picture
DGM187
Today, 7:37 AM
Premium
Comments (76)
Bascially listed about 80% of my existing dividend portfolio. Thanks for the boost!
