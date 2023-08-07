Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Augmedix, Inc. (AUGX) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 07, 2023 10:14 PM ETAugmedix, Inc. (AUGX)
SA Transcripts profile picture
139.48K Followers

Augmedix, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGX) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 7, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Matt Chesler - IR

Manny Krakaris - CEO

Paul Ginocchio - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Jared Haasec - William Blair

Neil Chatterji - B. Riley Securities

Aaron Wukmir - Lake Street Capital Markets

Allen Klee - Maxim Group LLC

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, greetings, and welcome to the Augmedix Inc. Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions]. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Matt Chesler, Investor Relations for Augmedix. Thank you, and over to you sir.

Matt Chesler

Thank you, operator. Joining me today are Manny Krakaris, Chief Executive Officer of Augmedix; and Paul Ginocchio, Chief Financial Officer.

This afternoon, we released financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. We posted a copy of the press release and an investor presentation to our website at augmedix.com. We'll begin our call with prepared remarks to be followed by a Q&A session. This call is also being simulcast and will be archived on our website.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that management will make statements during this call that include forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Any statements that relate to expectations or predictions of future events, results or performance are forward-looking statements. They are based on current estimates and various assumptions and involve material risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to materially differ from those anticipated or implied.

Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.