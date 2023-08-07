Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

InfuSystem: Mixed Q2 Results Are Actually Bullish

Aaron Warwick profile picture
1.81K Followers

Summary

  • InfuSystem reported mixed results for its 2Q23 earnings, with revenue beating expectations but a lower adjusted EBITDA margin.
  • The company's revenue in the first half of the year exceeded initial guidance, indicating strong business growth.
  • Despite the lower margin percentage, the company's hiring and training of new employees suggests that margins will stabilize and expand in the future.

Infusion pumps in a hospital corridor

Cylonphoto

InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU), a stock I have covered for years, released mixed results last week for its 2Q23 earnings report and updated FY23 guidance. While revenue in the first half of the year has been a massive beat

This article was written by

Aaron Warwick profile picture
1.81K Followers
I post on Substack (Ahead of the Curve | Breakout Investors | Substack) and collaborate with other "Breakout Investors" on WhatsApp (https://chat.whatsapp.com/GQZdsexmag30tbdqV7Yg7R) or on our platform online at app.breakoutinvestors.com as we try to be ahead of the curve, looking for opportunities where the market has not yet figured out or appreciated a company's fundamental business or upcoming catalysts. I have an accounting degree from Creighton University and a Masters in Philanthropy and Nonprofit Development from the University of Northern Iowa. I invest for retirement and as a hobby. I primarily engage in fundamental analysis and look for large discrepancies in what I believe a company is worth and their current share price.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of INFU either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Aaron Warwick profile picture
Aaron Warwick
Article Update Yesterday, 11:22 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1.08K)
To follow my work between Seeking Alpha articles, you can follow me at breakoutinvestors.substack.com and/or on WhatsApp chat.whatsapp.com/...
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.