Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

MarineMax: Sailing Through Market Cycles With Resilient Growth

Aug. 07, 2023 11:30 PM ETMarineMax, Inc. (HZO)2 Comments
Daniel Petersen profile picture
530 Followers

Summary

  • MarineMax's valuation has contracted, creating an attractive margin of safety.
  • HZO has a proven track record of annual EPS growth exceeding 10% through acquisitions and reinvestments.
  • The recent acquisition of Island Global Yachting could sustain or elevate profit margins beyond previous levels.

Yacht Sold

BrooksElliott

Introduction

As margins are close to have returned to normal levels after a significant surge in demand from 2020 until early 2022, the valuations of MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) have undergone a substantial contraction. This has created an attractive margin of

This article was written by

Daniel Petersen profile picture
530 Followers
Just sharing my thoughts. I love analysing companies and thought I would share my thoughts. Be sure to leave constructive feedback if you have any. Trust in your analysis and remember that value is often found when going against the crowd.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HZO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

m
mikekaestner618
Yesterday, 11:59 PM
Premium
Comments (65)
I think this is a winning company and have owned shares for a few years. What's up with the high short interest?
K
K. Oakes
Yesterday, 11:57 PM
Premium
Comments (336)
Ty for the write up. I love this company and remain surprised by its present valuation. I continue to accumulate shares at these levels
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.