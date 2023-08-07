Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Does The Fed Actually 'Set' Rates?

Aug. 07, 2023 11:40 PM ET
Todd Sullivan profile picture
7.47K Followers

Summary

  • The discussion of what the Fed will do next with Fed Funds is one of the endless focal points for the media with countdowns for each potential shift and a host of pundits providing opinion and their reasoning.
  • The Fed does not want to be the cheapest lender to distressed companies and keeps its rate higher than that of the current T-Bill rate by an amount to force the market to deal with its own mistakes rather than seek government bailouts.
  • Even with the recent rise in the Fed Fund rate to 5.33%, the T-Bill rate at constant maturity quoted on an investment basis is 5.52%.

Day trading stocks. Trader studying stock markets on TradingView app.

Daniel Balakov

It has long been assumed and taught that the Federal Reserve sets interest rates. It is said the Fed has a two-fold mandate to 1) maximize employment while 2) minimizing inflation. The discussion of what the Fed will do next with

This article was written by

Todd Sullivan profile picture
7.47K Followers
Todd Sullivan is a Massachusetts-based value investor and Co-Founder and General Partner in Rand Strategic Partners. He looks for investments he believes are selling for a discount to their intrinsic value given their current situation and future prospects. He holds them until that value is realized or the fundamentals change in a way that no longer supports his original thesis. His blog features his various ideas and general commentary and he updates readers on their progress in a timely fashion. His commentary has been seen in the online versions of the Wall St. Journal, New York Times, CNN Money, Business Week, Crain's NY and others. He has also appeared on Fox Business News and is a RealMoney.com contributor. He has twice presented at Bill Ackman's Harbor investment Conference and is a regular presenter at the Manual of Ideas "Best Ideas" conferences. Visit his sites: ValuePlays (http://valueplays.net/) , Rand Strategic Partners (http://randstrategicpartners.com)

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.