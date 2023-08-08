Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

3 Driving Forces Behind The Ether-Bitcoin Exchange Rate

Aug. 08, 2023 12:12 AM ETETH-USD, BTC-USD
CME Group profile picture
3.45K Followers

Summary

  • On days when the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 index rallies, ether tends to rise versus bitcoin.
  • On days when the U.S. dollar is higher, ether tends to underperform versus bitcoin.
  • Ether is both more volatile than bitcoin and highly correlated to bitcoin.

Gold coins of ethereum and bitcoin on a wooden surface, close-up - Ukraine, Izmail, 17.03.2022

Oleksandr Shatyrov

By Erik Norland

At A Glance

  • Higher tech stocks tend to boost ETHBTC, while a higher USD tends to depress it
  • Bitcoin supply is perfectly inelastic, which contributes to its high volatility

Together, ether and bitcoin account for over 60% of the total value of the world's cryptocurrencies, but the exchange rate between the two has varied widely over time.

So, what drives the Ether-Bitcoin exchange rate? The ETHBTC cross rate responds to many factors, but here are three of them.

Technology Stocks

On days when the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 index rallies, ether tends to rise versus bitcoin. This may be because ether, which is the currency of the Ethereum smart contract network, has more practical applications in the technology space than bitcoin, which is mainly held as a store of value and a medium of exchange.

ETH BTC

U.S. Dollar

On days when the U.S. dollar is higher, ether tends to underperform versus bitcoin.

Miner Revenue

Bitcoin Supply

While ether can be supplied up to 18 million coins per year, bitcoin supply is limited to a maximum of 21 million coins ever, of which about 19 million already exist. Every four years, the supply of new bitcoin drops in half. In the past, halvings have often been preceded by large run-ups in bitcoin prices and tremendous increases in the amount of revenue that bitcoin miners are paid for matching transactions. Ether is both more volatile than bitcoin and highly correlated to bitcoin. As such, when bitcoin rises or falls versus the U.S. dollar, ether often moves to an even greater degree.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

CME Group profile picture
3.45K Followers
As the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, CME Group is where the world comes to manage risk. Comprised of four exchanges - CME, CBOT, NYMEX and COMEX - we offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes, helping businesses everywhere mitigate the myriad of risks they face in today's uncertain global economy. CME Group offers the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes also, offers exciting career opportunities in a variety of disciplines. We value being a good corporate citizen and take an active role in the communities where we work and live.Our Investor Relations page contains comprehensive investor relations information for CME Group shareholders. Take a closer look at CME Group's sponsorships with Saracens, the Blackhawks and others.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.