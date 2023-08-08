Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
KB Home: Revenue Shrank Over The Cycle

Aug. 08, 2023 12:49 AM ETKB Home (KBH)MDC, MTH
Summary

  • KB Home is a cyclical company with a strong correlation between its revenue and housing starts.
  • KBH stock has not achieved any revenue growth over the past 18 years and has poor financial position and low returns.
  • The valuation of KBH based on its earnings power value shows that there is not enough margin of safety for investment.

KB Home Reports First Quarter Earnings

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Investment thesis

From 2005 to 2022, there was a 0.76 correlation between KB Home (NYSE:KBH) revenue and Housing Starts. Housing Starts are cyclical making KBH a cyclical company.

Over the past 70 years, there was no growth

This article was written by

BSc (Eng), MBA. Self-taught value investor with 2 decades of investing experience. Blogger at i4value.asia. The blog is on value investing through case studies where I analyze and value listed companies in the ASEAN and US regions. I have an exceptional perspective having served as a Board member of a Malaysia listed company for several decades. I have value investing book "Do you really want to master value investing?" on Amazon

Comments

