Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

James Hardie Industries plc (JHX) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 08, 2023 12:43 AM ETJames Hardie Industries plc (JHX), JHIUF
SA Transcripts profile picture
139.48K Followers

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 7, 2023 6:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Aaron Erter - Chief Executive Officer

Jason Miele - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Shaurya Visen - Bank of America

Niraj Shah - Goldman Sachs

Keith Chau - MST Marquee

Lee Power - UBS

Daniel Kang - CLSA

Lisa Huynh - JPMorgan

Peter Steyn - Macquarie Research

Simon Thackray - Jefferies

Samuel Seow - Citigroup

Harry Saunders - E&P

Brook Crawford - Barrenjoey

Paul Quinn - RBC Capital Markets

Operator

Thank you for standing by. And welcome to the James Hardie First Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Results Briefing. Today’s briefing is hosted by James Hardie CEO, Mr. Aaron Erter, and CFO, Mr. Jason Miele.

After the briefing, we will open up the lines to Q&A, and I remind participants to limit your questions to one plus a follow up. After the Q&A. I'll turn back to Mr. Erter for any closing remarks. I'd now like to hand the conference over to James Hardie CEO. Mr. Aaron Erter. Please go ahead, sir.

Aaron Erter

Thank you, operator. Good morning and good evening to everyone. And welcome to our first quarter fiscal year 2024 results briefing. Turning to Page 2, you will see our standard cautionary note on forward-looking statements. Please note that the presentation today does contain forward looking statements and the use of non-GAAP financial information also, except where we explicitly state otherwise during our prepared remarks, all references to monetary amounts should be assumed to be in US dollars.

Moving to Page 3, you will see our agenda for today. As always, I'm joined by our CFO, Jason Miele. For today's call, I will start by providing a strategy and operations update. Jason will then discuss our financial results, and I will return to discuss our outlook guidance

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.