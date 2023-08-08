andreswd/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis: Hanover Insurance Group needs to see a substantial rebound in earnings as well as a recovery across the Personal Lines segment to justify upside in the stock.

In a previous article back in May, I made the argument that Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) could see low growth in the short to medium-term, as a result of both a rise in its combined ratio across its Core Commercial and Personal Lines segments as well as a high price to book ratio.

Since then, the stock has descended to a price of $112.37 at the time of writing:

TradingView.com

The purpose of this article is to assess whether Hanover Insurance Group has the ability to see growth from here taking recent performance into consideration.

Performance

When looking at the most recent earnings results for Hanover Insurance Group, we can see that while premium growth saw an 8.6% increase on that of the same quarter last year - the combined ratio (excluding catastrophes) also increased from 90.2% to 92.8%. In addition, net income also saw a loss of -$1.94 per diluted share in the most recent quarter.

Hanover Insurance Group: Q2 2023 News Release

From a longer-term standpoint, we can see that the quarterly combined ratio for Hanover Insurance Group (excluding catastrophes) saw its highest levels in Q3 and Q4 of 2022 - while the ratio of 92.8% as reported for Q2 2023 is at its highest level in five years for that quarter (i.e. among combined ratios in Q2).

Figures sourced from previous Hanover Insurance Group Earnings Releases (Q1 2019 to Q2 2023). Heatmap generated by author using Python's seaborn visualisation library.

With regards to the company's balance sheet, we can see that the sum of loss and loss adjustment expense reserves and unearned premiums relative to total assets is above 70% and has increased slightly over the past six months:

Dec 2022 Jun 2023 Loss and loss adjustment expense reserves 7012.6 7313.3 Unearned premiums 2954.2 3020.8 Total assets 13995.1 14186.7 Reserves and unearned premiums to total assets 71.22% 72.84% Click to enlarge

Source: Figures sourced from Hanover Insurance Group Q2 2023 News Release. Reserves and unearned premiums to total assets calculated by author.

Holistically - while premium growth has been continuing - the loss in net income for the most recent quarter as well as a higher combined ratio for this quarter as compared to previous years is concerning. The fact that the ratio of loss reserves and unearned premiums relative to total assets has been increasing is also of concern.

Personal Lines

As regards my take on the above results and the implications for the growth trajectory of the stock going forward, I maintain my view that rising costs continue to place upward pressure on the combined ratio - and the impact on net income has become substantial - from a loss of -$0.34 in Q1 to a loss of -$1.94 in the most recent quarter.

With that being said, we can see that the Personal Lines segment has been the cause behind this loss - while the Core Commercial and Specialty segments have continued to remain profitable.

Hanover Insurance Group: Q2 2023 News Release

While catastrophe losses due to hail damage has substantially impacted losses across the Personal Lines segment - net premium growth of 10.1% for the quarter still remained above growth of 8.6% as a whole - driven by an increase in renewal prices of 15.9% as compared to an average rate increase of 9.8%.

However, excluding catastrophes - the combined ratio came in at 98.4% for the quarter - which is higher than the combined ratio of 92.8% as a whole. In addition to inflation, this was driven by larger house fire losses for homeowners as well as pressure on liability coverages for personal auto.

In this regard, while premiums have continued to see growth across the Personal Lines segment - this has not been enough to counterbalance the larger degree of losses that we have been seeing across the segment due to inflationary pressures.

Risks and Looking Forward

Going forward, I expect that while Personal Lines could have scope to see a rebound in performance if premium growth remains substantial and we see a decrease in catastrophic losses - the inflationary environment will continue to remain challenging.

I take the view that the primary risk for Hanover Insurance Group at this time is the impact of higher costs and catastrophic losses continuing to outpace that of premium growth across the segment - which could continue to impact earnings going forward.

Additionally, we can see that while the Hanover Insurance Group has been seeing the price to book ratio falling since the beginning of the year - it still remains higher than levels seen in 2020 and 2021.

ycharts.com

In this regard, I take the view that earnings would need to see a significant rebound into positive territory to justify upside at this point and a price to book ratio between 1.20 and 1.60 (the range seen between 2021 and 2022) would be more reasonable for the stock.

Conclusion

To conclude, Hanover Insurance Group has seen significant losses as a result of challenges faced by the Personal Lines segment. While premium growth across this segment continues to remain encouraging despite inflationary pressures - Hanover Insurance Group needs to show a substantial rebound in earnings across this segment along with evidence that the company is capable of growing premiums sufficiently to withstand catastrophic losses and higher costs as a result of inflation.

Until this happens, I continue to take the view that the stock will see little to no growth - at least in the short to medium-term.