Global Medical REIT: Exited Position As Discount To NAV Closed

Aug. 08, 2023 3:45 AM ETGlobal Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE)
Summary

  • Global Medical REIT only has 6.4% upside to its NAV estimate of $10.96 based on a 7% cap rate. There is not enough upside to warrant initiating a new position.
  • GMRE is up 33% since my last article, and I exited my 15,000 shares GMRE position at a 24% profit over a four-month period. Evidence is within the article.
  • FFO and AFFO have decreased since last year due to an increase in interest expense and operating expenses.
  • Dividend payout ratio is now 100%, potentially leading to a dividend cut.
  • Recent transactions surprisingly show that cap rates have been relatively unaffected over the last year, despite the rising rate environment.

Nurse adjusting medical equipment while speaking with female patient in open plan hospital ward with patients and medical personnel

Tempura/E+ via Getty Images

Global Medical REIT now close to fully valued, achieving our previous NAV estimate of $10.96

My investment philosophy revolves around buying equities at substantial discounts to their net asset value (NAV) or theoretical liquidation value. Once the stock

This article was written by

Noor Darwish is Founder and Managing Director at Crescent Capital, a sharia-compliant real estate private equity firm that invests in commercial real estate. Noor has $250M in real estate acquisitions experience at Essential Properties Realty Trust, and holds $2.3M in real estate in his personal portfolio. He was formerly a management consultant at The Boston Consulting Group (BCG), where he worked on real estate strategy for multi-billion dollar real estate portfolios. He holds a B.S. in Finance and International Business from Georgetown University. Noor covers and invests in companies trading at substantial discounts to their net asset value or liquidation value. Noor recently moved to Puerto Rico to take advantage of its 0% capital gains tax rate on equities and cryptocurrencies as part of the Act 60 program, and encourages the Seeking Alpha audience expecting significant capital gains in the coming years to speak with tax professionals to see if the program makes sense for you.

