Combined Leveraged And Non-Leveraged ETFs: Tactical Allocation

Aug. 08, 2023 3:57 AM ETQQQ, SPY, XLK, TQQQ, SPXL
Toma Hentea
Summary

  • Three portfolios: (1)  non-leveraged (2) leveraged and (3) combined.
  • Invest according to three market states: risk-on, risk-N and risk-off.
  • Investment choices: Non-leveraged funds, leveraged funds, and risk-off funds.
  • Simulation results produced with Portfolio Visualizer are in included in three PDF reports.
  This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Adaptive Momentum Investing.

75MPix Panorama of beautiful Mount Ama Dablam in Himalayas, Nepal

hadynyah

Investment Philosophy

My investing philosophy is to be fully invested in stocks during periods of market price uptrends (risk-on), and to switch to safe assets, namely Treasury bonds or cash, when markets are in deep price corrections (risk-off).

Toma Hentea
Monitor market state (risk on/off) for successful investing
I am a retired professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering. Since 2011 I have been active in the AAII Chicago South Suburban chapter. My investment objective is to achieve high returns over the long run while allowing occasional downside corrections. Investment decisions are based on quantitative fundamental factors that take into account valuations, earnings growth and price momentum. Market exposure is varied in accordance to the state of leading US and global economic indicators. Options and leverage are used to enhance the performance of my investments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TQQQ, SPXL, BIL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

