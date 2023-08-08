Combined Leveraged And Non-Leveraged ETFs: Tactical Allocation
Summary
- Three portfolios: (1) non-leveraged (2) leveraged and (3) combined.
- Invest according to three market states: risk-on, risk-N and risk-off.
- Investment choices: Non-leveraged funds, leveraged funds, and risk-off funds.
- Simulation results produced with Portfolio Visualizer are in included in three PDF reports.
Investment Philosophy
My investing philosophy is to be fully invested in stocks during periods of market price uptrends (risk-on), and to switch to safe assets, namely Treasury bonds or cash, when markets are in deep price corrections (risk-off).
To determine the state of the market we compute the difference in total returns of the following four ETF pairs: (DBB, UUP), (XLI, XLU), (SLV, GLD) and (XLRE, XLV) over an evaluation period. The evaluation period is variable. It is a function of market volatility. Currently it is 79 trading days.
Decision Rules:
Risk-ON if three or four pairs have positive difference of their total returns over the evaluation period. Risk-N if two pairs have positive difference and two have negative difference. Risk-OFF if three or four pairs have negative difference of their total returns over the evaluation period.
Investment Choices
Non-leveraged funds: Top two ETFs from this list: QQQ, SPY, XLE, XLK, XRT, EFA.
Leveraged funds: Top two ETFs from this list: TQQQ, SPXL, ERX, RETL, EURL.
Risk-OFF funds: Top two ETFs from this list: BIL, SHV, IEI, IEF, TLT, DBC, UUP
Portfolios
We analyze the following three portfolios:
- NLEV – Non-Leveraged: during risk-ON and risk-N it invests in non-leveraged funds
- LEV – Leveraged: during risk-ON and risk-N it invests in leveraged funds
- LEV_C: Combined Leveraged and Non-leveraged – during risk-ON it invest in leveraged funds, during risk-N it invest in non-leveraged funds.
In this article, I compare the performance of NLEV, LEV and LEV_C portfolios over the time period from December 2007 to July 2023.
Simulation Results
The simulation results are shown in three Portfolio Visualizer reports: NLEV.pdf, LEV.pdf and LEV_C.pdf. Following is a brief description of the three portfolios.
- NLEV – invests in non-leveraged ETFs when the market is in risk-ON or risk-N state.
- LEV – invests in leveraged ETFs when the market is in risk-ON or risk-N state.
- LEV_C – invests in leveraged ETFs when the market is in risk-ON and in non-leveraged ETFs when the market is in risk-N state.
Here is a table that shows the summary performance of the three portfolios over the period from December 2007 to July 2023.
|
1/2016 - 7/17/23
|
CAGR
|
stdev
|
maxDD
|
Sharpe R
|
Sortino R
|
NLEV
|
21.70%
|
13.15%
|
-15.04%
|
1.51
|
3.08
|
LEV
|
55.96%
|
38.89%
|
-37.60%
|
1.32
|
3.05
|
LEV_C
|
44.47%
|
32.33%
|
-20.45%
|
1.27
|
3.89
Detailed information about the performance of the portfolios is contained in the PV reports. Here, we present a brief interpretation of the results.
NLEV portfolio has lowest maxDD and highest Sharpe ratio.
LEV portfolio has the highest CAGR and the largest maxDD.
LEV_C is a lucky middle performance: it achieves twice the CAGR of NLEV while maxDD increases only by about a third.
Risk Warning
TQQQ, SPXL, RETL, ERX and EURL are leveraged funds. They may suffer value erosion and should only be used as tactical, short-term investment vehicles.
Here is a detailed message from the SEC on the risks inherent in leveraged ETFs.
