Combined Leveraged And Non-Leveraged ETFs: Tactical Allocation

hadynyah

Investment Philosophy

My investing philosophy is to be fully invested in stocks during periods of market price uptrends (risk-on), and to switch to safe assets, namely Treasury bonds or cash, when markets are in deep price corrections (risk-off).

To determine the state of the market we compute the difference in total returns of the following four ETF pairs: (DBB, UUP), (XLI, XLU), (SLV, GLD) and (XLRE, XLV) over an evaluation period. The evaluation period is variable. It is a function of market volatility. Currently it is 79 trading days.

Decision Rules:

Risk-ON if three or four pairs have positive difference of their total returns over the evaluation period. Risk-N if two pairs have positive difference and two have negative difference. Risk-OFF if three or four pairs have negative difference of their total returns over the evaluation period.

Investment Choices

Non-leveraged funds: Top two ETFs from this list: QQQ, SPY, XLE, XLK, XRT, EFA.

Leveraged funds: Top two ETFs from this list: TQQQ, SPXL, ERX, RETL, EURL.

Risk-OFF funds: Top two ETFs from this list: BIL, SHV, IEI, IEF, TLT, DBC, UUP

Portfolios

We analyze the following three portfolios:

NLEV – Non-Leveraged: during risk-ON and risk-N it invests in non-leveraged funds

LEV – Leveraged: during risk-ON and risk-N it invests in leveraged funds

LEV_C: Combined Leveraged and Non-leveraged – during risk-ON it invest in leveraged funds, during risk-N it invest in non-leveraged funds.

In this article, I compare the performance of NLEV, LEV and LEV_C portfolios over the time period from December 2007 to July 2023.

Simulation Results

The simulation results are shown in three Portfolio Visualizer reports: NLEV.pdf, LEV.pdf and LEV_C.pdf. Following is a brief description of the three portfolios.

NLEV – invests in non-leveraged ETFs when the market is in risk-ON or risk-N state.

LEV – invests in leveraged ETFs when the market is in risk-ON or risk-N state.

LEV_C – invests in leveraged ETFs when the market is in risk-ON and in non-leveraged ETFs when the market is in risk-N state.

Here is a table that shows the summary performance of the three portfolios over the period from December 2007 to July 2023.

1/2016 - 7/17/23 CAGR stdev maxDD Sharpe R Sortino R NLEV 21.70% 13.15% -15.04% 1.51 3.08 LEV 55.96% 38.89% -37.60% 1.32 3.05 LEV_C 44.47% 32.33% -20.45% 1.27 3.89 Click to enlarge

Detailed information about the performance of the portfolios is contained in the PV reports. Here, we present a brief interpretation of the results.

NLEV portfolio has lowest maxDD and highest Sharpe ratio.

LEV portfolio has the highest CAGR and the largest maxDD.

LEV_C is a lucky middle performance: it achieves twice the CAGR of NLEV while maxDD increases only by about a third.

Risk Warning

TQQQ, SPXL, RETL, ERX and EURL are leveraged funds. They may suffer value erosion and should only be used as tactical, short-term investment vehicles.

Here is a detailed message from the SEC on the risks inherent in leveraged ETFs.