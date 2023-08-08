Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Tradeweb Government Bond Update - July 2023

Aug. 08, 2023 3:58 AM ETTLT, SPTL, VGLT, VLGSX, VUSTX, PRULX, VEDTX, FBLTX, PEDIX
  • Most 10-year government bond yields rose in July, continuing the sell-off that took hold in May and June.
  • In neighbouring U.S., the Federal Open Market Committee decided to raise the target range for the federal funds rate to 5.25% - 5.5%, the highest level in 22 years, as it seeks to return inflation to its 2% objective.
  • On July 27, the European Central Bank’s Governing Council decided to raise the three key ECB interest rates by 25 basis points.

Bonds word in wooden blocks with coins stacked in increasing stacks

Andres Victorero

Most 10-year government bond yields rose in July, continuing the sell-off that took hold in May and June. Australia, Sweden and the United Kingdom bucked the trend, with mid-yields on the UK 10-year Gilt falling by 9.5 basis over the month

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (Nasdaq: TW) is a leading, global operator of electronic marketplaces for rates, credit, equities and money markets. Founded in 1996, Tradeweb provides access to markets, data and analytics, electronic trading, straight-through-processing and reporting for more than 40 products to clients in the institutional, wholesale and retail markets. Advanced technologies developed by Tradeweb enhance price discovery, order execution and trade workflows while allowing for greater scale and helping to reduce risks in client trading operations. Tradeweb serves approximately 2,500 clients in more than 60 countries. In an average trading day, Tradeweb facilitates more than $570 billion in notional value.

