Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Deutsche Bank: It Is Now Time For Sewing And Co. To Give Back To Shareholders

Cavenagh Research profile picture
Cavenagh Research
5.99K Followers

Summary

  • Deutsche Bank delivered a solid Q2 performance, beating analyst expectations for both topline and earnings.
  • The bank is now (hopefully) shifting its focus towards returning capital to shareholders, with a dividend payment and share repurchase program announced.
  • I believe DB management could and should do much more to finally reward shareholders who have been very patient with this bank.

Deutsche Bank Logo

MaxBaumann

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) delivered a solid Q2 performance, beating analyst expectations with regards to both topline and earnings. During the period from April to end of June, the German banking house accumulated approximately EUR 1.4 billion of pre-tax profits. If

This article was written by

Cavenagh Research profile picture
Cavenagh Research
5.99K Followers
5y experience as an investment analyst for a major BB-Bank. Currently working towards the CFA charter. Passion for risk-assets (Growth, Contrarian, Emerging Market) ex-colleague and close friend of Investor Express

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

not financial advise

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

O
OLIGOPOL
Today, 4:52 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (47)
Germany shareholder's culture is still in its infancy compared to the US, and locals sympathy towards banks is understandingly frail. Low valuations of German stocks is widespread: global industry leaders Volkswagen, Basf or Bayer current PE are very low . The question is how to boost volume in German stocks so that it could reach say, India market capitalization... Ongoing recession risk and questionable government initiatives are unhelpful exogenous factors.
Cavenagh Research profile picture
Cavenagh Research
Today, 5:11 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (445)
@OLIGOPOL this is so true. Bayer, for example, executed on the Monsanto deal despite shareholders voting against it. In the U.S. Baumann-like management would be suit to personal bankruptcy. Shareholders in Germany are way too weak, way too passive. In the end, Sewing should not forget that he is working for us.
d
devron2
Today, 4:40 AM
Comments (863)
I'm uncertain about Sewing and Co.'s ability to substantially deliver returns to shareholders. The involvement of the ECB adds a notable layer of influence, particularly given the recent banking crises involving UBS, Credit Suisse, and regional US banks earlier this year. As a result of these events, it seems likely that they will maintain a highly conservative approach at least until the middle of next year.
Cavenagh Research profile picture
Cavenagh Research
Today, 4:50 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (445)
@devron2 of course, operating a Bank, they should be conservative. However, paying out 25% of earnings, when buybacks could be executed at 0.3 P/TBV is ridiculous
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.