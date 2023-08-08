brightstars

VeriSign Analysis ( NASDAQ: VRSN

"Exceptional companies with durable competitive advantages are cheap almost all the time"

Nick Train

I first heard about VeriSign sometime in early 2017 and published my research shortly after on here (Link to Research). At that time I found the valuation reasonable for an asset that is extremely unique. Since then, based on SA's data, the stock is up 135% versus the S&P's 92%. I predicted strong free cash flow growth while a significant reduction in share count will be occurring over the next few years.

Data by YCharts

It's pretty clear based on the chart above that this prediction came true. In 2016, the ICANN agreement that was in place was extended, basically locking in VeriSign as the only provider at the TLD level of .com domain names. For any website with a .com ending, VeriSign collected $7.85 annually from the website domain name register in 2017. The business was highly predictable and had a management team creating significant value by eating away at shares outstanding.

Most of these notes hold true till today.

The CEO and founder is still in place D. James Bidzos. Shares owned outstanding 617,767 which is less than 1% ownership. Here's a quick summary of his career.

Company Website

Company Mission

"VeriSign enables the world to connect online with reliability and confidence, anytime, anywhere."

Company Summary

VeriSign is a wholesaler of .com and .net domain names to registrars. Registrars are the companies the consumer purchases the name from and can charge what they want. VeriSign has a flat fee and has contractual agreements to raise these rates at certain times.

The oversight body over VeriSign is ICANN (Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers), which is a non-profit organization whose mission is to keep the internet secure, stable and usable. VeriSign has an exclusive agreement for the .com ending, which was extended back in 2017 subsequently amended in 2020 and now end in 2026. Here is how ICANN explains what VeriSign's role is on the internet:

A domain name itself comprises two elements: before and after "the dot". The part to the right of the dot, such as "com", "net", "org" and so on, is known as a "top-level domain" or TLD. One company in each case (called a registry), is in charge of all domains ending with that particular TLD and has access to a full list of domains directly under that name, as well as the IP addresses with which those names are associated. The part before the dot is the domain name that you register and which is then used to provide online systems such as websites, email and so on. These domains are sold by a large number of "registrars", free to charge whatever they wish, although in each case they pay a set per-domain fee to the particular registry under whose name the domain is being registered.

Important recent news; on June 30, 2023, ICANN and VeriSign entered into a contract renewal for .net registry and runs through June 30, 2029. With the renewal, ICANN has the ability to raise wholesale prices by 10% a year through the end of the contract.

The contract renewal for the .net registry signals that the government and ICANN feel it's a risk to change vendors for the managing of the domain name registry and infrastructure.

Here is the most recent breakdown of the number of .com and .net domain names they have paying customers for:

Verisign Investor Relations Website

It's Not Day One

VeriSign is not a company plowing capital back into the business through R&D for winning customers. Its job is to manage a system where customers can create website names instead of trying to remember an IP address to direct internet users to.

Don't get me wrong, VeriSign plays a crucial role for the internet and has expert experience managing this part of the chain for internet users and creators to have access to websites. The dynamic I find interesting is the absence of competition. VeriSign I would say is this closest company on being a Monopoly from a competition perspective. They don't have the ability to leverage pricing.

There are some arguments that they compete with different .??? ending or users are now creating names through social media and skipping creating websites. Counter arguments though are the .com ending is the gold standard. The social media argument is true, but usually once somebody creates a name for themselves on social media, a website soon follows.

Even though it's not day one, VeriSign has a major toll road with 174 million drivers a year and growing, which equates to 2.2% of the world's population. Not all these website domains are active and there is churn, but the graph above shows they keep seeing steady growth. I would argue with the advancement of AI and website design making it much easier to create, they could see some better numbers in the future from a growth perspective.

Valuation

Data by YCharts

VRSN free cash flow yield: 3.96%

Risk Free Rate: 4-4.5%

Cash flow yield is my favorite data metric to follow and review for reasonableness on valuations. Cash is king! VeriSign has no competitors and I believe comparing the FCF yield to the risk free rate in this case gives an extremely good understanding of where the valuation stands. Below is a graph overlaying the FCF yield to the 30-year treasury rate yield. I didn't see the 10 year yield but figured this would still give a visual perspective of how well it tracks.

Data by YCharts

Seems to me they track pretty closely to each other. Based on this data, the valuation is fairly priced in and rate a hold.

Let's take a look from a P/E perspective.

Data by YCharts

Today, the company trades at 30x earning. Historically, the last 40 years the S&P has traded at 22x. With a 30x P/E ratio, I think the business is being valued properly as they are receiving a premium valuation for being a near monopoly.

Risks

The one major risk I see with VeriSign is when contract renewals come around and the possibility of not having either the .com or .net contracts renewed. This would completely impair a major part of their business. Now, do I think this will happen? No, as they have been managing these TLDs forever and the past knowledge of managing these is important and it would bring a significant risk to ICANN and internet users for switching vendors. Is this a possibility? Yes.

Final Thoughts

This is a company to follow as every once in a while an opportunity will come to grab some shares. October of 2022 would be an example as the P/E dropped below 25 which would be very close to the historical average of the S&P 500. This is not your average company as to the exclusive contracts with ICANN for the .com and .net TLDs so the valuation didn't make sense at the time. Last thing to note is that Warren Buffett owns a significant amount of shares roughly worth $2.7 billion as of the latest 13F filing. This indicates to me one of the greatest investors of all time sees capital preservation with holding shares; and understanding that the monopoly dynamic indicated in the risk noted above is extremely low.