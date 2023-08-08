Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Siemens Energy AG (SMEGF) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 08, 2023 3:36 AM ETSiemens Energy AG (SMEGF), SMNEY
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.49K Followers

Siemens Energy AG (OTCPK:SMEGF) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 7, 2023 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Michael Hagmann - Head of Investor Relations

Christian Bruch - President and Chief Executive Officer

Jochen Eickholt - Chief Executive Officer, Siemens Gamesa

Maria Ferraro - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Vivek Midha - Citi

Akash Gupta - JPMorgan

Gael de-Bray - Deutsche Bank

Nick Green - Bernstein

Alex Virgo - Bank of America

Ajay Patel - Goldman Sachs

Sean McLoughlin - HSBC

Sebastian Growe - BNP

Alex Hauenstein - DZ Bank

Will Mackie - Kepler Cheuvreux

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Siemens Energy's 2023 Third Quarter Conference Call. As a reminder, this call is being recorded.

Before we begin, I would like to draw your attention to the Safe Harbor statement on page two of the Siemens Energy presentation. This conference call may include forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company's current expectations and certain assumptions and are therefore subject to certain risks and uncertainties. After the presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

And at this time, I would like to turn the call over to your host today, Michael, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Michael Hagmann

Thank you very much, Natalie. Good morning, and a warm welcome to our Q3 conference call. As always, all documents were released at 7 a.m. on our website. Our President and CEO, Christian Bruch, our CFO, Maria Ferraro, as well as our CEO of Siemens Gamesa, Jochen Eickholt are here with me. Christian, Jochen and Maria will take you through the major developments of the last quarter. This should take approximately 45 minutes, and thereafter, we will, as Natalie said, have a Q&A session. We did allow 1.5 hour for the entire conference call in order to answer as many questions as possible. I see already a lot of questions, so please limit yourself later

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.