Dividend Income Summary: Lanny's July 2023 Summary

Aug. 08, 2023 4:37 AM ETMDU, PARA, VIG, VOO, PM, BNL, LEG, GSK, ITW, TTE, NTAP, CSCO, AMNF, CM, CIM, BRT, EMN, KO, MDT, CAH, ORCL, GPS, IRM, MPW, O, ONL, BNS, SPHD, SJM
Summary

  • In July, we received a dividend income total of $1,421.13.
  • The $200 dividend from Canada Imperial was reinvested and acquired almost 5 more shares, adding more income.
  • July was probably one of the lowest number of stocks increasing their dividend for me.

Growth financial business arrow money coin on increase earnings 3d background with economy market investment finance banking profit or success cash stack currency of wealth graph price value strategy.

Lemon_tm

This is what dividend investing is all about! Investing in dividend stocks allows you to earn dividend income, the best passive income stream! Bias, you better believe it.

Time to dive into Lanny’s July 2023 dividend income results! Were

This article was written by

Dividend Diplomats profile picture
Dividend Diplomats
15.14K Followers
Two guys who love Investing, Dividends, Frugality, Passive Income & attempting to Reinvest Our Dividends to one day achieve Financial Freedom! Follow us on your journey towards a work-free life! We share EVERY ASPECT of our journey on our blog, social media, and YouTube Channel. Make sure to follow us so you don't miss an update. Updates include the stocks we are watching, buying, selling, and our overall thoughts about the the marketBlog: http://www.dividenddiplomats.comYouTube Channel: www.youtube.com/dividenddiplomatsTwitter: https://twitter.com/DvdndDiplomats

