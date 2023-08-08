captainsecret/iStock via Getty Images

Various indicators suggest investors are getting more confident of a 'soft-landing' scenario for the U.S. economy. Not only has inflation remained on a downward trend, but we are also seeing a strong labor market and an unexpected recovery in the labor participation rate that has helped to dampen wage-price inflationary pressures. With the U.S. economy clearly outperforming the bearish consensus, more and more investment banks and research firms are finally raising their year-end targets for the S&P 500 Index (SPX) and Nasdaq 100-Index (NDX) in an attempt to match their clients' increasingly bullish tone.

According to the latest AAII Sentiment Survey published last week, 49% of investors are feeling bullish about the stock market in the next 6 months, while only 21% of investors are bearish (29.7% neutral). These readings are significantly more optimistic compared to the historical average.

AAII Investor Sentiment Survey

Meanwhile, Bloomberg's latest Markets Live Pulse survey shows that only 19.8% of poll respondents are expecting a recession by the end of the year while 35.6% are expecting a recession by the first half of 2024. This is a major reversal compared to surveys taken last year when the vast majority of investors and economists were seemingly certain that a recession would be inevitable in 2023.

Bloomberg

This rebound in market sentiment has also been accompanied by a strong performance across all major equity indices, with the SPX and NDX having gained by 16.6% and 39.6% year-to-date (YTD), respectively. What truly matters to equity investors, however, is not how the U.S. economy is performing now or what sentiment currently feels about the stock market.

Here at Stratos Capital Partners, we constantly remind ourselves not to obsess over the present and to always take a forward-looking view of the economy and financial markets. We believe that one of the prerequisites needed to consistently outperform is to have the foresight to always stay ahead of the market. Just like how we had previously foreseen that inflation would cool and that the U.S. economy would be resilient enough to avoid a deep recession, we now foresee a sustained period of strong double-digit equity gains over the next 2 to 3 years.

Accordingly, we are maintaining our "Strong Buy" rating on the S&P 500 Index. Even though we expect volatility in the near term with big-tech and AI-related stocks being most vulnerable to a sell-off, we urge investors to stay fully invested in equities. Instead, we recommend playing defense by tactically rotating out of big-tech and into value, a strategy that we discussed at length in a recent article titled "Bears Raise Targets, Time We Play Defense".

In this article, we focus on one of the main reasons why we still maintain a bullish view on U.S. equities. Ironically, the answer lies in the bond market.

Investors Are Sitting In Too Much Cash & Bonds

Understandably, many investors are happy to just sit in cash, money market funds, and short-dated bonds today. Yields are so attractive at the moment that there is little incentive for investors to move into risky assets that may or may not deliver returns in the short term. Indeed, why take risks when risk-free U.S. treasuries are offering returns of 4%-5% (see chart below)?

In fact, for conservative investors who are aiming for long-term returns of just 4%, there is no reason to add equity at all. For the first time in almost 2 decades, investors can now earn a 4% yield on US Treasuries with 10 years to maturity.

TradingView.com, Stratos Capital Partners

Sitting in cash or short-dated bonds also means having the flexibility to adopt a wait-and-see approach: earn attractive yields first and worry about reinvesting later when the economic picture becomes clearer. For investors allocating to longer-duration bonds, there is the added benefit of having the option to realize huge gains on those bonds when interest rates eventually normalize or to continue collecting coupons. Hence, investing in fixed income at the moment doesn't seem like missing out on a lot.

Equities would only make sense if one is confident that future equity returns are likely to surpass those yields. And that is a tall order. Given that SPX had already gained by 16.6% YTD and the NDX by 39.6% YTD, it is not too difficult to understand why most investors are not too keen to chase equity returns.

Awaiting Monetary Policy Normalization

Since late 2022, the bond markets have been trying to anticipate when the U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) will pivot on monetary policy. Essentially, this entails the Fed switching from a tightening policy path of hiking interest rates to a loosening policy path of slashing interest rates.

Timing the Fed's monetary policy pivot right is extremely crucial for bond traders because of the short-term nature of their positioning. Being on the right side of the market when the Fed is hiking is fairly straightforward. However, it gets more tricky to tell exactly when the Fed will begin to slash interest rates. Missing the pivot could mean heavy losses for traders who are caught on the wrong side of the market.

Bond investors, however, tend to take a longer-term view of bond markets. Bond yields are attractive for investors now and unless one actually expects the doomsday scenario of stagflation to come true, one can patiently sit in bonds while waiting for the Fed to eventually normalize monetary policy.

CFTC, Bloomberg

This difference in approach to trading/investing in bonds is why hedge funds are so heavily short on longer-dated Treasuries while asset managers are heavily long. As the accompanying chart shows, data from the CFTC suggests this divide between hedge funds and asset managers is at its widest in more than a decade.

Record inflows into money market funds also indicate that investors as a whole are much more conservative than recent sentiment indicators would suggest. According to a recent report published by Bloomberg, as much as US$29 billion worth of inflows into the US money-market funds was recorded last week, bringing total assets under management to a new record high of US$5.52 trillion.

Investment Company Institute, Bloomberg

Money market funds essentially invest in a variety of short-term debt securities including US Treasuries, commercial paper, and certificates of deposit. So this huge influx of cash into money market funds has also spilled over into the short-dated bond market.

Unwinding Of Bullish Bond Positions Will Fuel The Equity Bull Market

From our perspective, this massive build-up in money market fund assets and bullish bond positioning will play a major role in driving equity market gains over the next 2 to 3 years.

As interest rates normalize, we expect some bond investors to take profit and rotate into other risky assets. Similarly, as yields on money market funds look less attractive, investors may choose to move their cash elsewhere in search of higher returns.

We also expect a rapid unwinding of short bond positions held by hedge funds when the Fed begins hinting at a potential rate cut, which we still expect to happen sometime by the end of the year. This unwinding of short bond positions should also see inflows of cash into other risky assets including equities. Within equities we expect this influx of cash to broaden the rally with inflows likely to go to laggard sectors that would provide more value for investors.

To be sure, the potential magnitude of these flows is difficult to estimate. But judging from the record build-up of money market funds and bullish bond positioning, we should expect these flows to be meaningfully bullish for equities.

In Conclusion

Investors should take a more forward-looking view of the economy and financial markets. We expect Fed monetary policy normalization to drive large outflows of cash from bonds and money market funds back into the equity market.

Despite the spectacular performance of the SPX and NDX to date, we believe that investors should remain fully invested in equities as we foresee a sustained period of strong double-digit gains over the next 2 to 3 years.

Accordingly, we are maintaining our "Strong Buy" rating on the S&P 500 Index.