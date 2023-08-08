Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Markets Are Time Frame Exchanges - Weekly Blog # 796

Mike Lipper, CFA
Summary

  • The bulk of investors are not currently active. August is normally a low-volume month, but it appears we are not in normal times.
  • There appears to be less conviction as to where we are going. A reasonable bet is that the majority of opinions regarding future direction are wrong.
  • We heard two opinions which the media suggested were in contrast with one another. Fitch lowered its credit rating on US Treasuries by one notch to AA+ from AAA, while JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon stated that no large country has a stronger credit condition.

Who is in Today’s Crowd

The bulk of investors are not currently active. August is normally a low-volume month, but it appears we are not in normal times. There appears to be less conviction as to where we are going.

Mike Lipper, CFA
A. Michael Lipper is a CFA charterholder and the president of Lipper Advisory Services, Inc., a firm providing money management services for wealthy families, retirement plans and charitable organizations. A former president of the New York Society of Security Analysts, Mike Lipper created the Lipper Growth Fund Index, the first of today’s global array of Lipper Indexes, Averages and performance analyses for mutual funds. After selling his company to Reuters in 1998, Mike has focused his energies on managing the investments of his clients and his family. His first book, MONEY WISE: How to Create, Grow and Preserve Your Wealth (St. Martin's Press) was published in September, 2008. Mike’s unique perspectives on world markets and their implications have been posted weekly at Mike Lipper’s Blog since August, 2008.

