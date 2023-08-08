Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Energy Recovery: Is CO2-Refrigeration Thesis Already Getting Cold? (Rating Downgrade)

Michael Fitzsimmons profile picture
Michael Fitzsimmons
20.48K Followers

Summary

  • Energy Recovery's CO2-refrigeration effort has the potential to replace environmentally dangerous HFCs and reduce electricity consumption in refrigeration systems.
  • The company estimates that CO2-refrigeration is a $1 billion TAM and could impact 100,000 supermarkets in the U.S. and EU.
  • Despite a disappointing Q2 earnings report, Energy Recovery's wastewater revenue is ramping up, but CO2 revenue recognition remains flat.

Empty supermarket aisle with refrigerators

bernardbodo/iStock via Getty Images

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) is the global leader in energy recovery devices ("ERDs") for the salt-water reverse osmosis ("SWRO) market. However, the company has been on a mission for many years to establish new vertical markets for its patented PX pressure

This article was written by

Technology stocks, ETFs, portfolio strategy, renewable energy, and O&G companies. Primary goal is growing net-worth. I typically allocate a portion of my own portfolio and devote some of my SA articles to small and medium sized companies offering compelling risk/reward propositions. I am an Electronics Engineer, not a qualified investment advisor. While the information and data presented in my articles are obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, they have not been independently verified. Therefore, I cannot guarantee its accuracy. I advise investors conduct their own research and due-diligence and to consult a qualified investment advisor. I explicitly disclaim any liability that may arise from investment decisions you make based on my articles. Thanks for reading and I wish you much investment success!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am an electronics engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for the investment decisions you make.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

M
Midwest2020
Today, 5:19 AM
Comments (16)
Helpful insights. Seems like an expensive stock!
Jan Martinek profile picture
Jan Martinek
Today, 5:17 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (910)
The bullish story on refrigeration remains on track in my view. Look at the prepared remarks from the last week Q2 call.

d1io3yog0oux5.cloudfront.net/...

Bob's statetments on Refrigeration:

In a clear signal that our PX G is beginning to truly resonate with the
refrigeration market, we were recognized in two significant ways in the second
quarter. First, the PX G was awarded the Refrigeration Innovation of the Year at
the ATMO America Summit in Washington DC in June. This award was chosen by a vote of industry players globally, and Energy Recovery’s PX G was selected over nominations of other leaders in the industry.

Additionally, the PX G, as well as Epta’s XTE refrigeration system, have been
separately selected as finalists in multiple award categories, for the annual RAC Cooling Industry Awards - including, the “Refrigeration Innovation of the Year Award”. This award is granted to a product that provides existing refrigeration systems with “definitive and impactful change”. As a reminder, the core innovation of Epta’s XTE refrigeration system is the incorporation of our PX G.

We are proud of both the ATMO award and, win or lose, these latest
nominations are encouraging signs that our innovative technology is becoming
increasingly accepted by a conservative and mature industry. However, validation must become pipeline, and pipeline orders, and those orders must become profitable revenue for Energy Recovery for us to achieve our target. In that regard, a few concrete actions have taken place this quarter.

First, we have begun to see repeat orders from our partners as they build
their own pipelines of PX G demand. Both European partners, Fieuw Koeltechnik and Epta Group, have identified their next installations in major chains in Eastern and Western Europe. We will keep you updated on their progress as they are commissioned.

Second, our PX G is scheduled to be installed in a Canadian supermarket
chain this quarter to help support refrigeration systems under stress from the
historic temperature spikes happening today. Food loss due to refrigeration is a major problem in the supermarket industry costing millions of dollars annually and affecting the bottom lines of both supermarkets and the OEMs themselves.

Our PX G has shown it can allow existing CO2 refrigeration systems to
operate at temperatures up to 10 degrees Fahrenheit over their current
capabilities. With average global temperatures reaching their highest on record, we are well positioned to help solve a growing challenge as supermarkets move to CO2 refrigeration.

Third, our US partner, Vallarta Supermarkets, has ordered a PX G for
installation at a second store in California. We recently presented the results of
our PX G at their supermarket in Indio, California at the ATMO conference in June together with Vallarta. We showcased an independent assessor’s finding that shows, under certain conditions, our PX G helped Vallarta achieve a significant reduction in its CO2 refrigeration system’s energy consumption. Specifically, the study showed that, at temperatures of 95-105 degrees Fahrenheit, the PX G reduced the system’s total energy workload by approximately 30%. These tremendous savings are comparable with those that we saw earlier this year with Epta.

And lastly, as previously discussed, regional distributors in Europe are an
integral part of our strategy to approach the market in the region. As such, we
continue to move forward in discussions with additional distributors with the
hope of signing more of them in the coming months. Such agreements are
important in helping us penetrate markets in an expeditious manner.

Last quarter, we announced our plans to hire and train the field engineering
and technical staff we need to support our roll out. This quarter, we are taking
this a step further and will be soon announcing a partnership with a major U.S.
OEM to open a new training facility here in the U.S. This new facility will
incorporate our PX G technology and help familiarize external service technicians with the operations of the PX G. We have already begun inviting industry participants to the opening and look forward to formally announcing it in the coming weeks. Our hope is to replicate such facilities elsewhere with other partners to ensure that demand for the PX G is not only met with the product, but with the technical support needed as well.
m
mtm265
Today, 5:11 AM
Comments (496)
did you buy this? it appears you aren't holding
