Plymouth Industrial: A Quality REIT With A Debt Profile Waiting To Unfold (Rating Downgrade)

Summary

  • Despite recent outperformance, shares in Plymouth Industrial still trade at a forward multiple that is well below its peers in the industrial sector.
  • A higher debt load is one reason shares have commanded a discount.
  • In recent news, however, the company announced that they would redeem all their outstanding preferred shares. The effect of this would be a reduction in total leverage.
  • While I view PLYM stock favorably, I believe the recent run-up warrants a pause on any new or further initiation.

Female worker using laptop while working at distribution warehouse.

Drazen Zigic/iStock via Getty Images

Plymouth Industrial (NYSE:PLYM) has outperformed much of their peer set on a YTD basis. The company benefits from a unique geographic footprint that includes key logistical hubs, which are likely to see continued growth due

This article was written by

Justin Purohit profile picture
Justin Purohit
1.91K Followers
Regularly providing timely analysis on operating results, with a particular emphasis on REITs and other Macro-focused stocks. Opinions are determined through comparative financial statement analysis, earnings coverage, and various valuation techniques. My profession is in accounting, and I am a licensed CPA.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

c
cpr1200r100
Today, 6:54 AM
Premium
Comments (1.6K)
Thank you.

In the last paragraph of your analysis you mention lease up efforts at one recently delivered, and one about to to be delivered new developments.

Could you please detail...occupancy, rates, incentives, immediate property market. And is leasing efforts in house or third party.

Thanks
Ethan Roberts profile picture
Ethan Roberts
Today, 6:51 AM
Premium
Comments (906)
Solid article. PLYM went through an acquisition phase for a while and was incredibly undervalued. Now those acquisitions are accretive to earnings and the company is performing quite well. Would like to see them raise the dividend a little bit more, but willing to wait for price pull back to $20 to get that.
