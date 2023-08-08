Weekly Sentiment Review: Are We Finally At The Top?

shutter_m

Our indicators help investors measure the emotions that drive the stock market. This is important because 50% or more of a stock's price move is driven by emotions - by fear and greed.

Master Sentiment Indicators

We've created two master sentiment indicators for this purpose. They're made by combining numerous sentiment indicators into one indicator.

The master sentiment indicator (MSI) is graphed below. It’s made by combining nine sentiment indicators and shows investor expectations for bull and bear markets. The other indicator, called the ST-MSI, measures investor expectations over three to six months.

They both work by contrary opinion. When too many investors expect higher prices, the market invariably falls. Likewise, when too many expect lower prices, or a bear market, prices usually rise. These indicators help investor determine when there are "too many."

Master Sentiment Indicator (Sentiment King)

The above chart is the Master Sentiment Indicator. It measures investor expectations for bull or bear markets, and it’s graphed on the SK ranking scale back to 2007. Red zone readings mean caution, while green zone readings represent opportunity. These zones, and the SK ranking system, are explained here.

The nine indicators that go into making it up are:

5% CBOE Total Puts and Calls Ratio

5% CBOE Equity Puts to Calls Ratio

The CME Commitment of Traders data on the S&P futures

Buying in the ProShares S&P 500 Inverse Fund (ProShares Short S&P 500 ETF (SH) Stock Price Today, Quote & News)

NAAIM Exposure Index (National Association of Active Managers)

Hulbert Rating Service (Stocks)

Hulbert Rating Service (Nasdaq)

The AAII Sentiment Survey

Investors Intelligence Newsletter Survey

The current SK ranking of the MSI, at 5.5, is short of the red zone. It’s been at 5.5 for two weeks now. The red zone begins when readings reach 6.5 or greater. It's a graduate scale. After providing a green zone buy signal last year, the MSI hasn't reversed yet, and still points to a continuation of the ten month rally.

Large pool of potential buyers still remains

There appears to be a large pool of potential buyers still on the sidelines; investors who missed this advance and who will continuously buy stocks as rising prices slowly make them change their minds. Their continuous buying is in a sense self fulfilling, as it will both push prices higher and limit any correction.

It's our opinion that extremes in sentiment are the best way to successfully find turning points in the market and we believe this rising stock market won't stop until after the MSI reaches the red zone. The pool of investors will then be exhausted. History supports this idea.

The Short-Term MSI

The short term master sentiment indicator is graphed below.

Short Term - Master Sentiment Indicator (Sentiment King)

This indicator is like the MSI except it's based on seven, shorter term, sentiment indicators. You can see this by the more rapid back and forth swings, since it responds to changes in investor expectations over the shorter time spans. In this chart the red zone starts are 7 and the current reading is 2.7.

The indicator never entered the red zone and, over the last two weeks, it's jumped upward to 2.7 . This jump shows us how skittish investors are about the endurance of this advance, as they see any market weakness as a sign the uptrend might be over. This type of nervous investor environment is positive for higher prices.

Indicator Focus

One of the best sentiment indicators we follow is the buying of ProShares bear funds versus bull funds. We like it because the numbers in the calculation represent the expectations of millions of investors. This indicator, which is one of the seven that go into making the ST-MSI, is a primary reason we strongly expect stock prices will move higher.

ProShares bear to bull fund purchase ratio (Sentiment King)

The indicator is the ratio of the amount of money purchasing ProShares bear funds divided by money buying ProShares bull funds. These amounts are averaged over seven trading days to form the ratio.

The current ratio of .72 means for every dollar going into bull funds, there is $0.72 purchasing bear funds. A major market top won’t usually occur until the ratio gets to half that. No matter what people think or feel, this ratio shows there are still too many active bears around. Markets usually don't peak with this much bearish activity.

We feel very strongly that this advance won’t stop until there is less buying of ProShares bear funds, and the bear-bull ratio moves down to .4. This ratio is a microcosm of what investors are thinking everywhere, which is why we consider it so important.

Summary

While our two master sentiment indicators show that more investors have become bullish, neither the MSI, or the short term MSI, indicate that the market is at a top. In fact, the quick reversal of the ST-MSI due to a small market decline last week is the sign of a nervous market - and this is positive. You want to see investor nervousness; you don't want to see investor complacency.

It is our belief that a major top in the market won't occur until both sentiment indicators have entered their red zones. And even then other factors will have to be considered before a top in this market is finally called. We remain bullish. At this time, any sharp, sudden market decline represents a buying opportunity.